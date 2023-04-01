Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector on rebound

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says the country's manufacturing sector is on a massive expansion push after consuming roughly 70% of all foreign currency injected into the economy last year.

RBZ governor John Mangudya told guests at a business breakfast meeting hosted by the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe on Thursday that the manufacturing sector was retooling with the money it received through the auction system.

"The mining sector is the biggest supplier of foreign currency in the economy. If you look at the exports in 2022, 75% of the exports came from mining but the biggest user of US$3,8 billion that we put into the economy is the manufacturing sector," he said.

"About 70% of the money was put in productive sectors of the economy, manufacturing. That's why they have been expanding and we are seeing expansion of the manufacturing sector."

Mangudya said in order to achieve equality; they were redistributing foreign currency from those who have it to those who do not.

"That's what we have been doing through the auction system. So, the question whether the manufacturing sector is going to continue to grow, the answer is yes. This is because they are the biggest users of foreign currency. They have done retooling which has never been done in this economy over the past 10 years," he said.

He stated that five years ago, most manufacturing firms were using 10% to 20% of their available capacity, but it has improved.

"Now you've gone up to 50 to 60% capacity utilisation. I've gone myself to the companies that have imported equipment. l was at one of the companies that produce irrigation pipes, they got their equipment from Germany," he said.

"That's how this economy has expanded. I've gone to see a bakery for making bread. They've expanded. So expansion is there, but the question is, can we sustain the expansion because sometimes you can grow faster, but can it be sustained in a US dollar environment?

"Those are the questions that we should ask ourselves. What should be the right mix between the Zim dollar and local currency? As l said, it's better for you to borrow in local currency than to borrow in foreign currency. A non-performing loan in foreign currency is very difficult for a bank to close."

The RBZ chief said after the closure of the Zimbabwe Asset Management Corporation (Zamco) last year, the banks would not be able to absorb more non-performing loans.

"We have closed down Zamco, so we are by ourselves. No more Zamco, it was closed last year. So as a result, we need to be prudent in lending," he said.

The central bank chief said credit in the economy remained robust to support the envisaged growth of 3,8% in 2023. He said the bank standardised the statutory reserves on forex and local deposits.

Mangudya said there was a need to be cautious for loans in forex to avoid mismatches of yesteryear, adding small margins on United States dollar sales, pose high risk of non-performing loans in view of the relatively high interest rates on forex loans.

He said banks were highly liquid and had US$2 billion in foreign currency deposits to satisfy all deposit demands.

The RBZ chief revealed that the country had received US$1,78 billion in foreign currency receipts in the first three months of this year, up 31% from the same time last year.

"The foreign currency is there and we expect much more this year. Last year, we received US$11,6 billion. This year we are expecting much more," Mangudya said.

He said the RBZ was pleasantly surprised that in the first three months of this year, foreign currency had gone up by 31% from last year's position of US$1,36 billion. It now stands at US$1,78 billion.

 "This is good. Therefore, the fundamentals are right. Now we have lithium. This is before lithium. Lithium we are going to start exporting it this month. So, these are the receipts of foreign currency into the country, not even the movement.

Mangudya said high foreign currency receipts had resulted in a sustained current account surplus since 2019.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe continues to digitalise passport application

14 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa to bar white super-dogs as Zimbabwe election observers

6 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe elections will be held between July 26 and August 26

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Almost One years and four months on, NO update on Douglas Munatsi's Death

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chamisa content with 'flawed' delimitation

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa gives approval to corrupt money deals, says Doolan

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Political plot to corrupt Zimbabwe's judiciary?

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Judges Chinamora and Makonese face tribunals

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Fidelity Printers in kickbacks storm

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Man (68) axed to death over infidelity, buried in sorghum field

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zipra-Nitram property ‘invaders' given 30-day notice

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Water crisis overwhelms BCC

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Lupane University Vice Chancellor off the hook on sexual harassment case

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

How the gold mafia scandal will affect Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Gold Mafia: Zimbabwe government should rethink its policies!

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Respect Peter Ndlovu please

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Brito rallies Bosso fans

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe health sector makes fresh international headlines

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe trains police officers to deal with election riots

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwean owner of popular hair salon gunned down in cold blood

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Zanu-PF still deliberating on primaries outcome'

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Load shedding reprieve for ZITF period

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

9 000 Cowdray Park houses use banned blair toilets

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bumper crowd expected at BF

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe stockpiles 350kg of gold after new policy

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Biti's accuser fails to answer questions in court

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

West Properties misleads investors in stock exchange listing bid

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Full list of Zimbabweans on UK sanctions list

4 hrs ago | 811 Views

Opposition should break, and not actually perpetuate, cycle of dictatorship in Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mutare ZANU-PF Candidates mobilizes giants to disrupt CCC Meeting

6 hrs ago | 523 Views

'CCC and MDC are two different entities!' How naïve! Different in name and regalia, yes, but not in deeds!

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Magriza Made me Cook clothing brand launched

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

Simba Chikore refuses to be divorced by Bona Mugabe?

17 hrs ago | 2762 Views

Zimbabweans feared dead in South Africa road crash

18 hrs ago | 963 Views

Dynamos drop points

19 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers use South African banks, bribes to launder money

20 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Acie Lumumba back in the news

20 hrs ago | 4900 Views

Strive Masiyiwa - Kamala Harris Zambia secret meeting raises eyebrows

24 hrs ago | 4928 Views

Meet Jito Kayumba: Africa's rising star

01 Apr 2023 at 13:18hrs | 239 Views

Pit bull kills nine-year-old girl

01 Apr 2023 at 09:44hrs | 1523 Views

Did thousands die so that only a few enrich themselves from our minerals and land?

01 Apr 2023 at 08:53hrs | 899 Views

LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

01 Apr 2023 at 08:44hrs | 337 Views

ZAPU plots SA demonstration against 'Diplomatic Mafia'

01 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 964 Views

CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

01 Apr 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1442 Views

'White commercial interests dominating Zimbabwe,' says Biti

01 Apr 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1642 Views

Zimbabwe imports most electricity from South Africa, Zambia

01 Apr 2023 at 07:37hrs | 248 Views

Shady characters around Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2023 at 07:36hrs | 2149 Views

Zimbabwe police threaten to storm unreported funerals

01 Apr 2023 at 07:36hrs | 709 Views

Bosso's Brito banks on Platinum pressure

01 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days