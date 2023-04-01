Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Brito rallies Bosso fans

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' coach Baltemar Brito has rallied the club's fans to come in their numbers as he seeks to guide his side to victory against reigning champions FC Platinum in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie that promises fireworks this afternoon.

The Bulawayo giants embarked on a roadshow in the City of Kings and Queens in an attempt to entice their fans to come in their numbers to BF today to rally behind the Bulawayo giants who will be seeking a first win against the champions in nine years.

The tour started from the team's clubhouse and went around about 15 Bulawayo high density suburbs as the Bulawayo giants, who always attract huge crowds during their home matches, rallied their fans ahead of today's encounter.

Brito missed the draw against ZPC Kariba in Highlanders' first game of the season at Babourfields as he was away in Portugal attending a Uefa ‘A' refresher course.

He returned to take charge of the second game when Bosso beat Black Rhinos 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium, a feat that Highlanders failed to achieve since 2013.

But the Portuguese gaffer has said he is not reading into that history as he seeks to guide Bosso to victory against the Zvishavane-based platinum miners.

He said he was relishing the prospect of leading his charges at Babourfields Stadium for the first time this season.

"It's a pleasure for me to be back at BF for this match, it has been a long time since the last league season ended," Brito said ahead of the match.

"It is a pleasure to meet our supporters once again and everyone that loves Highlanders. I would appreciate if they will come to support us like they have done in the past and in the first match,"

While Bosso will be hoping to ride on the atmosphere they expect to be created by their fans at BF, FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza says he is not intimidated by the multitudes of the Highlanders who throng BF when Highlanders is playing.

"It is not the first time that we are going to Bulawayo. We have played under their 12th man which always gives them that morale booster. We have gone there and managed to come back with maximum points so nothing much is going to change," Mapeza said.

Highlanders have won, drawn one game in their start to the new season, while FC Platinum have won their first two games.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Brito, #Bosso, #Fans,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe continues to digitalise passport application

27 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa to bar white super-dogs as Zimbabwe election observers

7 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe elections will be held between July 26 and August 26

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Almost One years and four months on, NO update on Douglas Munatsi's Death

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Chamisa content with 'flawed' delimitation

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa gives approval to corrupt money deals, says Doolan

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Political plot to corrupt Zimbabwe's judiciary?

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Judges Chinamora and Makonese face tribunals

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Fidelity Printers in kickbacks storm

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Man (68) axed to death over infidelity, buried in sorghum field

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zipra-Nitram property ‘invaders' given 30-day notice

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Water crisis overwhelms BCC

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Lupane University Vice Chancellor off the hook on sexual harassment case

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

How the gold mafia scandal will affect Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Gold Mafia: Zimbabwe government should rethink its policies!

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Respect Peter Ndlovu please

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe health sector makes fresh international headlines

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector on rebound

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe trains police officers to deal with election riots

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwean owner of popular hair salon gunned down in cold blood

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Zanu-PF still deliberating on primaries outcome'

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Load shedding reprieve for ZITF period

3 hrs ago | 16 Views

9 000 Cowdray Park houses use banned blair toilets

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bumper crowd expected at BF

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe stockpiles 350kg of gold after new policy

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Biti's accuser fails to answer questions in court

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

West Properties misleads investors in stock exchange listing bid

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Full list of Zimbabweans on UK sanctions list

4 hrs ago | 811 Views

Opposition should break, and not actually perpetuate, cycle of dictatorship in Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mutare ZANU-PF Candidates mobilizes giants to disrupt CCC Meeting

6 hrs ago | 523 Views

'CCC and MDC are two different entities!' How naïve! Different in name and regalia, yes, but not in deeds!

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Magriza Made me Cook clothing brand launched

17 hrs ago | 378 Views

Simba Chikore refuses to be divorced by Bona Mugabe?

17 hrs ago | 2762 Views

Zimbabweans feared dead in South Africa road crash

18 hrs ago | 963 Views

Dynamos drop points

19 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers use South African banks, bribes to launder money

20 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Acie Lumumba back in the news

20 hrs ago | 4900 Views

Strive Masiyiwa - Kamala Harris Zambia secret meeting raises eyebrows

24 hrs ago | 4928 Views

Meet Jito Kayumba: Africa's rising star

01 Apr 2023 at 13:18hrs | 239 Views

Pit bull kills nine-year-old girl

01 Apr 2023 at 09:44hrs | 1523 Views

Did thousands die so that only a few enrich themselves from our minerals and land?

01 Apr 2023 at 08:53hrs | 899 Views

LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

01 Apr 2023 at 08:44hrs | 337 Views

ZAPU plots SA demonstration against 'Diplomatic Mafia'

01 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 964 Views

CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

01 Apr 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1442 Views

'White commercial interests dominating Zimbabwe,' says Biti

01 Apr 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1642 Views

Zimbabwe imports most electricity from South Africa, Zambia

01 Apr 2023 at 07:37hrs | 248 Views

Shady characters around Mnangagwa

01 Apr 2023 at 07:36hrs | 2149 Views

Zimbabwe police threaten to storm unreported funerals

01 Apr 2023 at 07:36hrs | 709 Views

Bosso's Brito banks on Platinum pressure

01 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 132 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days