Brito rallies Bosso fans

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS' coach Baltemar Brito has rallied the club's fans to come in their numbers as he seeks to guide his side to victory against reigning champions FC Platinum in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie that promises fireworks this afternoon.The Bulawayo giants embarked on a roadshow in the City of Kings and Queens in an attempt to entice their fans to come in their numbers to BF today to rally behind the Bulawayo giants who will be seeking a first win against the champions in nine years.The tour started from the team's clubhouse and went around about 15 Bulawayo high density suburbs as the Bulawayo giants, who always attract huge crowds during their home matches, rallied their fans ahead of today's encounter.Brito missed the draw against ZPC Kariba in Highlanders' first game of the season at Babourfields as he was away in Portugal attending a Uefa ‘A' refresher course.He returned to take charge of the second game when Bosso beat Black Rhinos 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium, a feat that Highlanders failed to achieve since 2013.But the Portuguese gaffer has said he is not reading into that history as he seeks to guide Bosso to victory against the Zvishavane-based platinum miners.He said he was relishing the prospect of leading his charges at Babourfields Stadium for the first time this season."It's a pleasure for me to be back at BF for this match, it has been a long time since the last league season ended," Brito said ahead of the match."It is a pleasure to meet our supporters once again and everyone that loves Highlanders. I would appreciate if they will come to support us like they have done in the past and in the first match,"While Bosso will be hoping to ride on the atmosphere they expect to be created by their fans at BF, FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza says he is not intimidated by the multitudes of the Highlanders who throng BF when Highlanders is playing."It is not the first time that we are going to Bulawayo. We have played under their 12th man which always gives them that morale booster. We have gone there and managed to come back with maximum points so nothing much is going to change," Mapeza said.Highlanders have won, drawn one game in their start to the new season, while FC Platinum have won their first two games.