Man (68) axed to death over infidelity, buried in sorghum field

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 68-YEAR-OLD Maphisa District man was allegedly killed by two men after being accused of having an affair with one of the suspect's wive.According to Police, they have since arrested Member Nyathi (62) and Bruce Ngwenya (22) following the death of Robert Maphosa."ZRP Maphisa arrested Member Nyathi (62) and Bruce Ngwenya (22) for a case of murder in which they fatally attacked Robert Maphosa (68), accusing him of having an affair with Member Nyathi's wife. The suspects allegedly struck the victim all over the body with axes before burying the body in a shallow grave in a sorghum field to conceal the offence," police confirmed on Twitter.