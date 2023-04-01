Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dead man's private parts retrieved 41 years later

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
THE popularly used 'stranger than fiction' phrase was brought to life this afternoon in Mutasa after the alleged private parts of a man who was allegedly murdered for rituals 41 years ago were retrieved from under a disused shop.

When The Manica Post news crew arrived, hundreds of villagers in Maondo Village and other neighbouring villages under Chief Mutasa had come out in their numbers to witness the retrieval of private parts, eyes and tongue which were alleged to the late Tukai Kujeke's from the Dangarembwa shop at Maondo Business Centre.

Kujeke was allegedly murdered in 1982 and buried with missing body parts.

It is alleged that he was murdered by Oneday Manyarara and James Dangarembwa, who are both now late and whose families appeased Kujeke's avenging spirit with seven cattle each this afternoon.

Led by Nyanga traditional healer, Sekuru Shingirai Mukotsanjera, the retrieval team found the parts in a small calabash, about two metres deep just outside the Dangarembwa shop.

Afterwards, the body parts were taken to the cemetery where Kujeke's body was buried and were also placed in his grave to rest with his body.

The shop, which has been unused for years, is alleged to have been haunted by the late Kujeke's spirit since the 80s.


Source - The ManicaPost
More on: #Dead, #Private, #Parts

Comments


Must Read

Bosso breaks FC Platinum jinx

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Wanted SA rapist Thabo Bester skipped the country to Zimbabwe?

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe continues to digitalise passport application

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa to bar 'white super-dogs' as Zimbabwe election observers

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwe elections will be held between July 26 and August 26

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Almost One years and four months on, NO update on Douglas Munatsi's Death

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Chamisa content with 'flawed' delimitation

6 hrs ago | 393 Views

Mnangagwa gives approval to corrupt money deals, says Doolan

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

Political plot to corrupt Zimbabwe's judiciary?

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Judges Chinamora and Makonese face tribunals

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Fidelity Printers in kickbacks storm

6 hrs ago | 446 Views

Man (68) axed to death over infidelity, buried in sorghum field

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zipra-Nitram property ‘invaders' given 30-day notice

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Water crisis overwhelms BCC

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Lupane University Vice Chancellor off the hook on sexual harassment case

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

How the gold mafia scandal will affect Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Gold Mafia: Zimbabwe government should rethink its policies!

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Respect Peter Ndlovu please

6 hrs ago | 641 Views

Brito rallies Bosso fans

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe health sector makes fresh international headlines

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector on rebound

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe trains police officers to deal with election riots

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwean owner of popular hair salon gunned down in cold blood

6 hrs ago | 644 Views

'Zanu-PF still deliberating on primaries outcome'

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Load shedding reprieve for ZITF period

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

9 000 Cowdray Park houses use banned blair toilets

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bumper crowd expected at BF

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe stockpiles 350kg of gold after new policy

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti's accuser fails to answer questions in court

7 hrs ago | 529 Views

West Properties misleads investors in stock exchange listing bid

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

Full list of Zimbabweans on UK sanctions list

7 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Opposition should break, and not actually perpetuate, cycle of dictatorship in Zimbabwe!

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mutare ZANU-PF Candidates mobilizes giants to disrupt CCC Meeting

9 hrs ago | 629 Views

'CCC and MDC are two different entities!' How naïve! Different in name and regalia, yes, but not in deeds!

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Magriza Made me Cook clothing brand launched

21 hrs ago | 387 Views

Simba Chikore refuses to be divorced by Bona Mugabe?

21 hrs ago | 2856 Views

Zimbabweans feared dead in South Africa road crash

21 hrs ago | 992 Views

Dynamos drop points

23 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers use South African banks, bribes to launder money

23 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Acie Lumumba back in the news

24 hrs ago | 5249 Views

Strive Masiyiwa - Kamala Harris Zambia secret meeting raises eyebrows

01 Apr 2023 at 13:53hrs | 5101 Views

Meet Jito Kayumba: Africa's rising star

01 Apr 2023 at 13:18hrs | 247 Views

Pit bull kills nine-year-old girl

01 Apr 2023 at 09:44hrs | 1536 Views

Did thousands die so that only a few enrich themselves from our minerals and land?

01 Apr 2023 at 08:53hrs | 919 Views

LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

01 Apr 2023 at 08:44hrs | 340 Views

ZAPU plots SA demonstration against 'Diplomatic Mafia'

01 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 979 Views

CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

01 Apr 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1448 Views

'White commercial interests dominating Zimbabwe,' says Biti

01 Apr 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1668 Views

Zimbabwe imports most electricity from South Africa, Zambia

01 Apr 2023 at 07:37hrs | 252 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days