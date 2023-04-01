Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Siphosami Malunga meets Kamala Harris in Zambia

by Staff reporter
2023-04-01
Siphosami Malunga, a human rights activist and the executive director of the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) was a guest speaker at a convening by Kamala Devi Harris in Lusaka to discuss private/public partnerships including the role of philanthropies in promoting digital inclusion in Africa.

Kamala Harris, the first woman and first person of colour elected to the U.S. vice presidency, landed Friday in Zambia, the final stop on her weeklong tour of the continent.

While there, she discussed debt restructuring with that nation's president and announced a range of private-sector commitments worth more than $7 billion, aimed at supporting climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation.

Harris announced a range of private- and public-sector commitments, covering anti-corruption efforts, economic and democratic reforms, agriculture and more. And she supported his call for restructuring the debt, most of which is owed to Chinese lenders.

Malunga announced the encounter on his Twitter account.

Said Malunga, "I had the privilege to speak at a convening by US @VP Kamala Harris in Lusaka to discuss private/public partnerships including the role of philanthropies in promoting digital inclusion in Africa. My emphasis was that digital inclusion is essentially about advancing digital rights."




