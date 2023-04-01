Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Berita drops new single 'Peace of Mind'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Renowned South Africa-based Zimbabwean songstress  Gugulethu "Berita" Khumalo dropped a new single this Friday, March 31 titled "Peace of Mind". The song features Alie Keys and Abidoza.

Taking to her social media platforms on Thursday, the renowned musician wrote: "Emerging out of a season that threatened to take all of me. Let it be known that I refuse to stay down too long.

"I can be changed by what happens to me but I refuse to be reduced by it. Peace of Mind, NEW SINGLE OUT THIS FRIDAY ☘️✨"

The caption is in light of everything she had been through with her ex-husband, Nhlamulo Baloyi, affectionately known as "Nota".

The singer, who left her marital home in January last year, told Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka on Kaya 959 earlier this month how she was subjected to abuse in her marriage and how she decided to walk away from it all.

In the interview she said: "It's been a difficult year to be displaced and also being abused publicly because that's what it really is. I have vivid memories of my memories.

"I remember that was the first time I found out because I called a therapist that day when I was leaving.

"That's when I found out that I was in a narcissistically-abusive relationship because I spent an hour and a half telling what was going on in the relationship."

Commenting on the return to the industry, Berita's fans offered messages of encouragement and said that they are looking forward to the long awaited offering.

"Keep positive & focused and don't allow anyone to take away your joy. As Zoleka Mandela always says Peace ✌🏾 passion & positivity those are the 3 important P's embrace them 😀💕♥️," said Clementine Tiny Ruddle.

Source - Nehanda Radio
More on: #Berita, #Album

Comments


Must Read

Siphosami Malunga meets Kamala Harris in Zambia

4 hrs ago | 752 Views

Bosso breaks FC Platinum jinx

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

Wanted SA rapist Thabo Bester skipped the country to Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 942 Views

Dead man's private parts retrieved 41 years later

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe continues to digitalise passport application

7 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Mnangagwa to bar 'white super-dogs' as Zimbabwe election observers

7 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Zimbabwe elections will be held between July 26 and August 26

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

Almost One years and four months on, NO update on Douglas Munatsi's Death

9 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa content with 'flawed' delimitation

10 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa gives approval to corrupt money deals, says Doolan

10 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Political plot to corrupt Zimbabwe's judiciary?

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

Judges Chinamora and Makonese face tribunals

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

Fidelity Printers in kickbacks storm

10 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Man (68) axed to death over infidelity, buried in sorghum field

10 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zipra-Nitram property ‘invaders' given 30-day notice

10 hrs ago | 561 Views

Water crisis overwhelms BCC

10 hrs ago | 95 Views

Lupane University Vice Chancellor off the hook on sexual harassment case

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

How the gold mafia scandal will affect Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Gold Mafia: Zimbabwe government should rethink its policies!

10 hrs ago | 79 Views

Respect Peter Ndlovu please

10 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Brito rallies Bosso fans

10 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe health sector makes fresh international headlines

10 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector on rebound

10 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe trains police officers to deal with election riots

10 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwean owner of popular hair salon gunned down in cold blood

10 hrs ago | 1094 Views

'Zanu-PF still deliberating on primaries outcome'

10 hrs ago | 57 Views

Load shedding reprieve for ZITF period

10 hrs ago | 50 Views

9 000 Cowdray Park houses use banned blair toilets

10 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bumper crowd expected at BF

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe stockpiles 350kg of gold after new policy

10 hrs ago | 118 Views

Biti's accuser fails to answer questions in court

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

West Properties misleads investors in stock exchange listing bid

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Full list of Zimbabweans on UK sanctions list

11 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Opposition should break, and not actually perpetuate, cycle of dictatorship in Zimbabwe!

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mutare ZANU-PF Candidates mobilizes giants to disrupt CCC Meeting

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

'CCC and MDC are two different entities!' How naïve! Different in name and regalia, yes, but not in deeds!

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

Magriza Made me Cook clothing brand launched

01 Apr 2023 at 20:34hrs | 393 Views

Simba Chikore refuses to be divorced by Bona Mugabe?

01 Apr 2023 at 20:17hrs | 2913 Views

Zimbabweans feared dead in South Africa road crash

01 Apr 2023 at 19:37hrs | 1019 Views

Dynamos drop points

01 Apr 2023 at 18:12hrs | 508 Views

Zimbabwe gold smugglers use South African banks, bribes to launder money

01 Apr 2023 at 17:56hrs | 1254 Views

Acie Lumumba back in the news

01 Apr 2023 at 17:09hrs | 5511 Views

Strive Masiyiwa - Kamala Harris Zambia secret meeting raises eyebrows

01 Apr 2023 at 13:53hrs | 5235 Views

Meet Jito Kayumba: Africa's rising star

01 Apr 2023 at 13:18hrs | 251 Views

Pit bull kills nine-year-old girl

01 Apr 2023 at 09:44hrs | 1557 Views

Did thousands die so that only a few enrich themselves from our minerals and land?

01 Apr 2023 at 08:53hrs | 943 Views

LIST: Top 50 African Trailblazers Awards nominees released

01 Apr 2023 at 08:44hrs | 347 Views

ZAPU plots SA demonstration against 'Diplomatic Mafia'

01 Apr 2023 at 07:39hrs | 988 Views

CCC demand heads to be 'chopped'

01 Apr 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1453 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days