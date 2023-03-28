Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF Politburo meets

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF will hold a Politburo meeting today, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said last night.

In a statement, Mutsvangwa said: "The Secretary General Or O.M. Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Monday 3 April, 2023 at the home of the people's revolution, Zanu-PF headquarters, commencing at 1000 hours."

He said all members must be seated by 0945hrs.


Source - The Herald

