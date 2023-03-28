Zanu-PF Politburo meets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF will hold a Politburo meeting today, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, said last night.In a statement, Mutsvangwa said: "The Secretary General Or O.M. Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Monday 3 April, 2023 at the home of the people's revolution, Zanu-PF headquarters, commencing at 1000 hours."He said all members must be seated by 0945hrs.