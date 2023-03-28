Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Forgery lands legal manager in court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A legal manager at the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe has appeared in court on allegations of forging documents needed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to see if a vehicle bought for the IDCZ acting general manager had gone through the proper tender procedures.

Ropafadzo Kunze (35) was facing charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti on Thursday.

He was granted $100 000 bail.

The court heard that in January this year, ZACC received reports that there had been criminal abuse of duty and fraud by top management at the IDCZ. Team Chapwanya was assigned to investigate these allegations under ZACC case reference HCR26/01/23.

One allegation was of flouting tender procedures in the procurement of two service vehicles, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a Ford Raptor, for the acting general manager of IDCZ, Edward Tome.

On January 31, the commission wrote to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) requesting a statement of procedure and a comment on whether IDCZ followed the stipulated procurement procedures when it bought these two vehicles. So on February 10, PRAZ wrote to the IDCZ acting general manager requesting the procurement record of the two vehicles.

Kunze, in his capacity as the legal manager, was then tasked by the acting general manager to respond to the PRAZ request and to hand over the procurement records of the two vehicles.

This was despite the fact that the response was supposed to have come from Sunway City a subsidiary of IDCZ which is the procuring entity for IDCZ for goods and services that require tenders.

The court heard that on February 14, Kunze, without the knowledge and consent of Collin Mutingwende, the CEO of Sunway City, drafted a letter with a Sunway City letterhead and pasted in the electronic signature of Mr Mutingwende.

After allegedly forging the letter Kunze ordered procurement manager Vimbiso Chikwereti to deliver the forged letter together with the procurement records for the two vehicles to PRAZ.

Paragraph 3 of this letter written to PRAZ stated that "please note that the said two vehicles are not service vehicles. Same were not procured for the acting general manager and or board chairperson but for the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe".

This contradicted the IDCZ internal requisition of December 23 2021 which specifically requested for a domestic competitive tender for a diesel 4X4 SUV for acting general manager Mr Tome.

By writing to PRAZ stating that the vehicles had not been bought for the general manager and were not service vehicles, Kunze sought to obstruct or to defeat the course of justice since PRAZ would then give its opinion based on incorrect information, thereby exonerating the acting general manager from liability.

It is the State's case that during the course of investigations, it was established that Mr Mutingwende did not generate the letter sent to PRAZ and Kunze allegedly forged it, as he did with a second letter to PRAZ denying that the Ford Raptor was purchased as an executive pool vehicle, when it was.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Forgery, #Manager, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

2 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe rights situation dire, says Iraq invaders

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe police should help defend people's rights

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

IDBZ seeks US$1,5bn for infrastructure gaps

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Parking bosses up for bribery

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants Electoral Amendment Bill to be overhauled

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Massive staff exodus hits Mutare

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

5 arrested over botched fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF has rejuvenated itself

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Staged armed robberies flood Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Girls in self defence training to dodge rapists

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Poor sound spoils Madlela's Kwamu album launch

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

What a turnout at BF

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zinara, DDF and devolution to fund rehabilitation of roads

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Number of street children increases daily in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Only friendly nations will observe Zimbabwe polls in future'

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chiwenga preaches peace

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe police set up special unit for elections

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

WHO pledges more collaboration with Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade begins

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Willowvale to start assembling vehicles in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Berita drops new single 'Peace of Mind'

15 hrs ago | 219 Views

Siphosami Malunga meets Kamala Harris in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Bosso breaks FC Platinum jinx

16 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Wanted SA rapist Thabo Bester skipped the country to Zimbabwe?

16 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Dead man's private parts retrieved 41 years later

16 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Zimbabwe continues to digitalise passport application

19 hrs ago | 2171 Views

Mnangagwa to bar 'white super-dogs' as Zimbabwe election observers

19 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe elections will be held between July 26 and August 26

19 hrs ago | 390 Views

Almost One years and four months on, NO update on Douglas Munatsi's Death

21 hrs ago | 647 Views

Chamisa content with 'flawed' delimitation

21 hrs ago | 682 Views

Mnangagwa gives approval to corrupt money deals, says Doolan

21 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Political plot to corrupt Zimbabwe's judiciary?

21 hrs ago | 469 Views

Judges Chinamora and Makonese face tribunals

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Fidelity Printers in kickbacks storm

21 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Man (68) axed to death over infidelity, buried in sorghum field

21 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zipra-Nitram property ‘invaders' given 30-day notice

21 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Water crisis overwhelms BCC

21 hrs ago | 118 Views

Lupane University Vice Chancellor off the hook on sexual harassment case

21 hrs ago | 359 Views

How the gold mafia scandal will affect Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1181 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days