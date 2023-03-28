Chiwenga preaches peace

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has called on people to uphold peace and harmony as a prerequisite for development.VP Chiwenga, a devout Catholic, made the call when he joined fellow Catholics commemorating Palm Sunday in Highfield, Harare yesterday.He was accompanied by his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga.In his address, the VP said upholding peace was particularly important now as the country is gearing towards harmonised elections.VP Chiwenga said the Bible, which is the guiding compass for Christianity, emphasises the upholding of peace."Our country is blessed, we have a leader in President Mnangagwa who is humble and loves everyone without discrimination," said VP Chiwenga."He was brought up with Christian teachings, so we must all follow his teachings of peace. It is President Mnangagwa's wish that we all remain peaceful."I want to remind you of the teachings of our late Vice President John Landa Nkomo who said ‘peace begins with you, peace begins with me peace, begins with all of us'. That is what we should always remember. We all need to remain peaceful as we go for elections later this year."VP Chiwenga said as people commemorate Palm Sunday, they should also pray for peace in the country ahead of elections.He added that Zimbabwe has many God-given resources which could be used to advance economic growth.Leader of the Highfield Roman Catholic Church, Father Clifford Nhetekwa, reiterated the call for peace ahead of the upcoming elections.He also spoke about drug abuse, which has affected many youths, and encouraged young people to remain disciplined.VP Chiwenga's family committed to pay the school fees of 14-year-old boy, Christian Kapikinyu, until he finishes his education.The boy had a chance exchange with the VP and his wife when he handed over a fruit tree present to the Chiwengas on behalf of the church.Some congregates who spoke to The Herald after the mass praised VP Chiwenga's selflessness that saw him joining the marching congregants, hoisting Palm leaves earlier in the day."When I first saw him, I couldn't believe what I was seeing; a whole Vice President of the country coming to high density areas to join us," said Mrs Beauty Moyo. "We have selfless leadership in the country. We are happy that you joined us on Palm Sunday and even had time to interact with us."Mr Jones Simbanegavi said he will tell people that yesterday, he attended mass with the Vice President."We are happy he was here and what I liked most is that the country's leadership associates with ordinary Zimbabweans, they get to know our concerns first hand," said Mr Simbanegavi.In Rhodesville, Harare, devotees also attended Palm Sunday in droves and Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church was used to accommodate devotees as the main venue. A stone's throw away; Anglicans were also celebrating the crucial day in style.Father Edwin Selemani of St Luke's Anglican Church, Greendale, said Palm Sunday was a reminder of Jesus' love for mankind."We are coming here as a sign of joining with Jesus Christ in his sufferings as we enter together with him into Jerusalem and what is very important to us as Anglicans is this triumphal entry whereby Jesus Christ is declaring publicly his public Ministry," he said.Devotees also gathered at Cathedral of St Mary and All Saints in Harare and marched to their church with palm trees in hand.Father Muguti, an administrator at the Roman Catholic Cathedral who was part of the marchers, said: "We celebrate this day as Christians as we acknowledge that Jesus Christ is our King and saviour."Jesus Christ died for us all, so we celebrate this day waving palm branches just exactly like what Christians did in Jerusalem."A member of the church, Mr Ignatius Mvere said they celebrate Palm Sunday in honour of the "suffering, death and resurrection" of Jesus Christ.In Glen View, members of the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe conducted the traditional procession, with Evangelist Peter Denga, saying, "I am glad that everyone here in Glen View turned out in numbers."As you can see Catholics, Anglicans and other devotees are just waving palms."Apostle Rodney Chipoyera of Kingdom Prosperity Ministries, said it was critical for Christians to celebrate Easter."Never ignore an opportunity to say thank you Jesus for the finished work at Calvary. His death saved mankind from hell. What Jesus did for you and me at the cross was a deep level of sacrifice."Jesus is the definitive sacrifice, unsurpassed, matchless, irreplaceable, the unconquerable Christ Jesus," he said.Kingdom Prosperity Ministries begun a healing and deliverance conference yesterday, which ends tomorrow.Apart from Apostle Chipoyera, Archbishop Bartholomew Manjoro of Faith World Ministries, will be preaching at the KPM conference.Apostle Ezekiel Mawira of Acts International Ministries based in Dzivaresekwa, Harare, said Easter was important as that is where salvation started.