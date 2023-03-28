What a turnout at BF

News / National

by Staff reporter

IF there were any doubts on which local football team has the best supporters, then Highlanders Football Club fans have put that debate to bed.Bosso fans, just like they did when their team drew 0-0 with ZPC Kariba in their first match of the season, once again came out in their numbers when Amahlolanyama finally picked up their first three points against FC Platinum since 2014.A huge crowd witnessed the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter between Tshilamoya and Pure Platinum Play, which saw Amahlolanyama win 2-1 at Barbourfields Stadium.Emagumeni can as well be referred to as the home of football in Zimbabwe after again pulling a huge crowd yesterday.At a time when the local league is on a drive to fill up local stadiums, Highlanders continues to lure more fans as evidenced by the crowds that watch iteam yezwe lonke.Bosso have for years by far had better crowds than any other team and the numbers keep growing. Yesterday, a crowd estimated at 12 000 witnessed Highlanders and FC Platinum in action.No team has drawn such huge crowds, not even the table topping Dynamos whose match day attendance has not been more than 5 000.Highlanders have two big games coming up at Barbourfields.First up they face Chicken Inn on Good Friday with the Gamecocks being the home team, which should see the 2015 champions smile all the way to the bank before Bosso collide with DeMbare in what promises to be a well attended encounter seeing how well the two giants of Zimbabwean football have started this season as they are both yet to lose having won twice and drawn once.The good news for local football fans is that they will soon be able to legally consume alcohol while watching their favourite teams, a move that should bring even more spectators after PSL governors gave the green light.Clubs have to however meet certain requirements in order for them to be allowed to serve alcohol during matches. Selling of alcohol at local stadiums has for years been outlawed, which resulted in fans smuggling the wise waters into the match venues.