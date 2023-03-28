Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

What a turnout at BF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
IF there were any doubts on which local football team has the best supporters, then Highlanders Football Club fans have put that debate to bed.

Bosso fans, just like they did when their team drew 0-0 with ZPC Kariba in their first match of the season, once again came out in their numbers when Amahlolanyama finally picked up their first three points against FC Platinum since 2014.

A huge crowd witnessed the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter between Tshilamoya and Pure Platinum Play, which saw Amahlolanyama win 2-1 at Barbourfields Stadium.

Emagumeni can as well be referred to as the home of football in Zimbabwe after again pulling a huge crowd yesterday.
At a time when the local league is on a drive to fill up local stadiums, Highlanders continues to lure more fans as evidenced by the crowds that watch iteam yezwe lonke.

Bosso have for years by far had better crowds than any other team and the numbers keep growing. Yesterday, a crowd estimated at 12 000 witnessed Highlanders and FC Platinum in action.

No team has drawn such huge crowds, not even the table topping Dynamos whose match day attendance has not been more than 5 000.

Highlanders have two big games coming up at Barbourfields.

First up they face Chicken Inn on Good Friday with the Gamecocks being the home team, which should see the 2015 champions smile all the way to the bank before Bosso collide with DeMbare in what promises to be a well attended encounter seeing how well the two giants of Zimbabwean football have started this season as they are both yet to lose having won twice and drawn once.

The good news for local football fans is that they will soon be able to legally consume alcohol while watching their favourite teams, a move that should bring even more spectators after PSL governors gave the green light.

Clubs have to however meet certain requirements in order for them to be allowed to serve alcohol during matches. Selling of alcohol at local stadiums has for years been outlawed, which resulted in fans smuggling the wise waters into the match venues.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Crowb

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe rights situation dire, says Iraq invaders

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe police should help defend people's rights

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

IDBZ seeks US$1,5bn for infrastructure gaps

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Parking bosses up for bribery

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chamisa's CCC wants Electoral Amendment Bill to be overhauled

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Massive staff exodus hits Mutare

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

5 arrested over botched fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF has rejuvenated itself

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Staged armed robberies flood Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Girls in self defence training to dodge rapists

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Poor sound spoils Madlela's Kwamu album launch

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zinara, DDF and devolution to fund rehabilitation of roads

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Number of street children increases daily in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Only friendly nations will observe Zimbabwe polls in future'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chiwenga preaches peace

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe police set up special unit for elections

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

WHO pledges more collaboration with Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Forgery lands legal manager in court

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade begins

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Willowvale to start assembling vehicles in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Berita drops new single 'Peace of Mind'

15 hrs ago | 219 Views

Siphosami Malunga meets Kamala Harris in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Bosso breaks FC Platinum jinx

16 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Wanted SA rapist Thabo Bester skipped the country to Zimbabwe?

16 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Dead man's private parts retrieved 41 years later

16 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Zimbabwe continues to digitalise passport application

19 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Mnangagwa to bar 'white super-dogs' as Zimbabwe election observers

19 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Zimbabwe elections will be held between July 26 and August 26

19 hrs ago | 392 Views

Almost One years and four months on, NO update on Douglas Munatsi's Death

21 hrs ago | 647 Views

Chamisa content with 'flawed' delimitation

21 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa gives approval to corrupt money deals, says Doolan

21 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Political plot to corrupt Zimbabwe's judiciary?

21 hrs ago | 469 Views

Judges Chinamora and Makonese face tribunals

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Fidelity Printers in kickbacks storm

21 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Man (68) axed to death over infidelity, buried in sorghum field

21 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zipra-Nitram property ‘invaders' given 30-day notice

21 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Water crisis overwhelms BCC

21 hrs ago | 118 Views

Lupane University Vice Chancellor off the hook on sexual harassment case

21 hrs ago | 360 Views

How the gold mafia scandal will affect Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1181 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days