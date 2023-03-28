Latest News Editor's Choice


5 arrested over botched fuel deal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FIVE accomplices were on Friday arraigned before Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro facing allegations of duping a prominent Harare businessman of R269 000 in a botched fuel supply deal.

The suspects, Bryan Mutizwa, Margret Temptation Manzeta, Amette Mandaba, Passwell Musehiwa and Tariro Rukure were remanded to today for bail application.

The complainant is a hardware and groceries dealer operating from number Harare central business district.

It is alleged that the five committed the offence on March 23 this year, when their co-accused number six pretended to be one Farai Munyawarara to the complainant saying he was referred by Tendal Mashamhanda to procure fuel. He said he had US$14 000.

On March 29, he contacted the complainant saying he was sending the accused one to five to the complainant with US$14 000, telling the complainant to effect transfer of R269 000 to two South African bank accounts, Capitec and FNB bank account.

The money was then transferred to the SA bank accounts, but the five failed to release the US$14 000 to Mangwiro.

They told Mangwiro that the transfer was taking too long to reflect, and that they would return to her office after confirming the payment.

The matter was then reported to the police and the five suspects were arrested.

The total amount prejudiced is R269 000 000 and nothing was recovered.

Source - newsday zimbabwe
