Trio burnt beyond recognition

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
Three people were burnt beyond recognition in a road accident that occurred at the 108 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu road yesterday.


The Zimbabwe Republic police(ZRP) in a Twitter statement said they were investigating the accident, the tweet reads;

"The ZRP is investigating a fatal road accident in which three people died while two others were injured when a DAF XF truck with one passenger on board was involved in a head on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board at 108 km peg along Harare Chirundu road on02/04/23 at around 2205hrs".

The injured are admitted at Chinhoyi hospital.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


