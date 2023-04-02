Trio burnt beyond recognition

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Three people were burnt beyond recognition in a road accident that occurred at the 108 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu road yesterday.

The Zimbabwe Republic police(ZRP) in a Twitter statement said they were investigating the accident, the tweet reads;"The ZRP is investigating a fatal road accident in which three people died while two others were injured when a DAF XF truck with one passenger on board was involved in a head on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board at 108 km peg along Harare Chirundu road on02/04/23 at around 2205hrs".The injured are admitted at Chinhoyi hospital.