How Mine retrieves pastor's body

by Tarisai Mudahondo
32 mins ago | Views
How Mine finally retrieved an apostolic church pastor Amukela Ncube's body who had drowned during a baptism session in Lumene falls on Saturday.


Ncube (48) drowned on Saturday while baptising congregants in Lumene falls, Matebeleland south province.

Ncube's body was still stuck between rocks and there is a lot of pressure from the water, the rescue mission was still ongoing, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Matebeleland south provincial police spokesperson, lnspector Loveness  Mangena confirmed the case.

She said, "l can confirm that we recorded a sudden death case of drowning. Amukela Ncube who is a pastor of an apostolic sect church went to Lumene falls with congregants to conduct baptism service.

Ncube stepped into the river to check depth of the water where he wanted to baptism the congregants and drowned ".

Source - Byo24News
