Edd Branson appointed Chairman of US - Africa Business Initiative

by Mandla Ndlovu
39 mins ago | Views
The US - Africa Business Initiative is an investment, trade and commerce promotion.

The Initiative seeks to fast track Africa's integration into global markets, leveraging on the demographic boom, and continent-wide spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation which present an extraordinary opportunity for the United States to invest in Africa's future.  

The Biden - Harris administration has made moves to scale up trade and commerce between the US and Africa and the US Africa Business Initiative has positioned itself to become a catalyst for the industrial revolution in Africa.

The Afri-USA Business Initiative has made moves to support and facilitate the mobilization of private capital to fuel economic growth, job creation, and greater U.S. - Africa partnership.

The Afri-USA Initiative brings together business and government leaders to strengthen trade- and investment-enabling environments, including fostering the development and implementation of effective policies and practices across all sectors, and identify and promote new opportunities for Africans and Americans.  

The Afri USA Business Initiative held high level meetings in Lusaka Zambia on the sidelines of the Kamala Harris Africa tour.

Stakeholders and partners held a meeting at a Lusaka hotel on Friday the 31st of March 2023.

The meeting set out strategies to strengthen trade and human relations between the US and Africa.

The meeting also appointed Dr. Edd Branson as chairman of the US - Africa Business Initiative.  Edd Branson was noninated and voted in absentia without any opposition.

Speaking on the sidelines of the high level meeting US business man Ted Rourke said "The election and appointment imply that Dr. Edd Branson will lead the efforts of strengthening business to business relations between US and Africa. He added that we have tasked Dr. Branson as our chairman to lead engagement and interaction with initiatives such as the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) and Prosper Africa, among several other US government backed programs."

Malawian business woman and member of the Afri-USABusinessInitiative Chimwemwe Mutale said we believe that Dr. Edd Branson will provide leadership and strategies for coordinated support that meets the needs of businesses and investors, including micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and diaspora- and women-owned businesses, to advance infrastructure priorities and boost two-way trade and investment.


President Biden announced over $15 billion in two-way trade and investment commitments, deals, and partnerships that advance key priorities, including sustainable energy, health systems, agribusiness, digital connectivity, infrastructure, and finance.  Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration has invested and plans to invest more than $1 billion in trade, investment, and economic development in Africa.

Edd Branson's appointment is effective from the 3rd of April 2023 and will run for 3 years.



Source - Byo24News

