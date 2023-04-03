Chinotimba says war veterans are not yet liberated

News / National

by Staff reporter

Outgoing Zanu-PF Buhera South MP, Joseph Chinotimba said war veterans needed to be liberated through a proportional representation in parliament.This comes after most war veterans lost their posts within their respective political parties to a younger generation using money to elbow them out.Chinotimba fell to Ngonidzashe Mudekunye in Buhera South primary elections.Speaking during a parliamentary session, Chinotimba said war veterans are not yet liberated because the 20% quota for them has not been implemented,."Right now, there is a women's quota in Parliament, youth quota in Parliament but the war veterans do not have a quota on anything. We just stay and if you want to become a Member of Parliament, you have to go and contest with others like Chinotimba when the war veterans are the ones who fought for this country."As far as I am concerned, the war veterans are not yet liberated because the 20% quota for them has not been implemented," Chinotimba said.Chinotimba landed in hot soup after he was captured on social media claiming that President Emmerson Mnangagwa wants to impose a candidate for Buhera constituency.