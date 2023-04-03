Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinotimba says war veterans are not yet liberated

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
Outgoing Zanu-PF Buhera South MP, Joseph Chinotimba said war veterans needed to be liberated through a proportional representation in parliament.

This comes after most war veterans lost their posts within their respective political parties to a younger generation using money to elbow them out.

Chinotimba fell to Ngonidzashe Mudekunye in Buhera South primary elections.

Speaking during a parliamentary session, Chinotimba said war veterans are not yet liberated because the 20% quota for them has not been implemented,.

"Right now, there is a women's quota in Parliament, youth quota in Parliament but the war veterans do not have a quota on anything. We just stay and if you want to become a Member of Parliament, you have to go and contest with others like Chinotimba when the war veterans are the ones who fought for this country.

"As far as I am concerned, the war veterans are not yet liberated because the 20% quota for them has not been implemented," Chinotimba said.

Chinotimba landed in hot soup after he was captured on social media claiming that President Emmerson Mnangagwa wants to impose a candidate for Buhera constituency.


Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Two accidents claim five lives in a day

27 mins ago | 82 Views

Teachers4ED run demand money from schools

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mthwakazi targets full control of Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bulawayo scholar lands prestigious fellowship

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Health time bomb at Sidojiwe flats

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Storm over Mnangagwa texts to voters

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Unfriendly UK says ready to observe Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Thousands demand Uebert Angel's arrest

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa rescues Zanu-PF bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

'Lying' Coventry, Kamambo in bare knuckle fight

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe police, media meet ahead of polls

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Govt engages contractors to fix pot holes

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Investors flock to Premier for Zulu off take

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe records 45% surge in crime

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

No joy for girlfriend basher

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

High Court stays Chin'ono's trial

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's new mines law a welcome game changer, but.....

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Giant step taken on Zimbabwe's 1 000MW floating solar project

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

SA police intercept cigarette contraband

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bow out gracefully, respect voters

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo tops national crime rate

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Call to collect processed passports from Dept of Civil Registry

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Hwange Thermal Power generation shoots up

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chiwenga implores fair pricing model

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe govt enlists contractors for roads rehab

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ngarivhume cornered by the State during cross-examination

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Village party ends in tragedy

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

4 youths die in accident

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

More contractors blacklisted over illegal foreign currency deals

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Top prosecutor jailed 12 years for releasing robbers

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Edd Branson appointed Chairman of US - Africa Business Initiative

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Watch: Mark Ngwazi tours UK

9 hrs ago | 264 Views

Software engineers to keep a close eye on application security in 2023

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

How Mine retrieves pastor's body

12 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Lucky escape for Zanu-PF's Insiza North MP

13 hrs ago | 2359 Views

Trio burnt beyond recognition

15 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Decomposed body uncollected at Mount Darwin hospital

19 hrs ago | 571 Views

Mr. President, its you making Zimbabwe 'subaltern' to world powers!

22 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Zimbabwe registers 10 new air routes

03 Apr 2023 at 06:54hrs | 3048 Views

Zimbabwe opposition parties are hyenas, says Zanu-PF

03 Apr 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1540 Views

Lupane State University senior staffer fingered in sex scandal

03 Apr 2023 at 06:36hrs | 2298 Views

Bulawayo residents protest over Luveve Road

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1283 Views

Passion Java taunts Zimbabweans over gold theft

03 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 2598 Views

Call for suspension of Zimbabwe's 2023 polls

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1538 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs leak wounds

03 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1717 Views

Zimra officer robbed, killed

03 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1453 Views

Mnangagwa tightens noose on foreign observers

03 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days