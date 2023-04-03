Two accidents claim five lives in a day

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Chinhoyi city experienced a gloomy Sunday by experiencing two fatal accidents claiming five lives in totality.A Chinhoyi family was involved in an accident on Sunday while on its way to Harare for a church service at United Family lnternational Church (UFIC), the accident happened at Mapinga Great Dyke escarpment.The driver of the Honda Fit they were travelling in is said to have failed to negotiate the curve just after the Mapinga Great Dyke and the father of the family died on the spot while the other four family members are critical.In the other accident, four people died in an accident that occurred on Sunday night near Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) fields, a few kilometres from Chinhoyi.Three died on the spot and the other passenger died on admission at Chinhoyi provincial hospital, the quad was coming from a drinking spot and their vehicle collided with a haulage truck.Mashonaland West police spokesperson lnspector confirmed the accident and made referral to national spokesperson assistant Paul Nyathi for more questions.