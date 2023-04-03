Knives fight claims one

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Married couple Ernest Musanza (32) and Melody Musikanzwi (30) from old Tafara allegedly engaged in a fight using knives after a misunderstanding on March 21 at around 2 am at their homestead.Musanza is now facing a murder charge after he allegedly stabbed Musikanzwi who died from sustained injuries on Saturday.Magistrate Vongai Guwiriro remanded Musanzi in custody and was advised to apply for bail at High Court, the matter will be back in court on April 12 for remand hearing.It is alleged that the duo started fighting using an okapi knife and kitchen knife and Musikanzwi was stabbed in both thighs, nose, breasts, cheeks and left ear.Musanzi was found unconscious and was arrested the moment he regained consciousness.