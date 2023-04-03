Drug syndicate cops jailed two years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two Chiweshe-based cops who conspired to destroy evidence in a case where a schoolboy bought mbanje from a female drug dealer were today jailed for two years by Concession Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.The trio Robert Magunhu, David Tawanda Hama from Chombira police station and drug dealer Loveness Tsoora will however serve 1 year six months after the magistrate suspended six months on good behaviour.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on January 31 a form four pupil at Nyachuru (name withheld) bought a twist of dagga from Tsoorai and went to school.He was caught smoking by the school head who accompanied the boy to the police station and filed a police report.Hama and Muza went to Tsoora's house and conducted a search and discovered a 5-litre container full of dagga twists.On their way to the police station, they tempered with the dagga and only two twists were said to have been found in Tsoorai's possession hence they fined her at station level.