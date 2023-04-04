Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso, Dembare set for Uhuru clash in a school pitch

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe football giants Highlanders and Dynamos are set for an historic Independence Cup clash in a Mount Darwin school pitch 18 April, in what could be a dress rehearsal of the rivals' eagerly awaited premiership battle in Bulawayo in a fortnight.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare Tuesday, Information, Broadcasting and Publicity Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the clash will headline the country's main Independence Day celebrations set for Mount Darwin in Mashonaland Central.

Government is targeting a crowd of 45,000 people to come and witness the celebrations.

Mutsvangwa outlined a loaded programme that shall see mass displays and musical performances by artists who include Freeman, Voltz-Kosilati Sibaya, and Leo Magozz.

"In the afternoon, there will be a match between Dynamos and Highlanders for the Independence Trophy at Mount Darwin High School, with His Excellency the President as the Guest of Honour.

"In the evening, there will be a musical gala, and several artists are billed to perform.

"The venue for the gala is Pfura Stadium."

The game would be broadcast live on national television.

Added Minister Mutsvangwa, "Those residing outside Mount Darwin should not despair as the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services will broadcast live all the four major events, namely: the Childrens Party; the Independence Day Celebrations; the match between Dynamos and Highlanders; and the Gala."

Zimbabwe's two most successful clubs have often clashed in front of capacity crowds.

It is not clear if the rivals will field full strength squads in the clash.

However, the trend has often been to deploy younger players in invitational assignments.

It would also be the first time in many years that the rivals have clashed outside Harare and Bulawayo.

Highlanders are the current holders of the trophy having beaten the 2023 premiership early log leaders 1-0 in Bulawayo last year.

In 2021, Dynamos triumphed 2-0 against the same opponents in a clash that marked the return of domestic football in the country after a year's hiatus due Covid-19 pandemic.

Source - zimlive
