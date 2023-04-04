UPDATE: ZETDC and prepaid meters, a project started back in 2012.

News / National

by Mzingaye Nxumalo

The Zimbabwe Electric Transmission and Distribution Company, a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings seems to be struggling to complete a project started back in 2012 that is of installing prepaid meters over post-paid meters.The project was first introduced back in 2012 and has since failed to complete as some housing premises are still dependent on post paid meters. According to state-controlled 'The Chronicle', ZETDC started the project with a target of over 800 000 housing premises with only 700 000 premises covered in the last eleven years.Last year 2022, toward end of the year ZETDC introduced the rollout plan of "smart meters" which demand an installation of prepaid meters. With ZETDC targeting to cover the same 800 000 housing premises, it is now mandated to complete the remaining targeted 100 000 premises which according to Chronicle should be done by end of June this year.As of 4 April 2023 the power company has announced a continuity in the installation of prepaid meters in the Northern region, that is Bindura, Kadoma, Chinhoyi and Marondera districts. ZETDC has hinted the respective residents that they will be working from 8 in the morning to 5 in the evening, weekdays and weekends. They also made it known that the whole installation process is charge free.