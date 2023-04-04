'Zanu-PF turns State land into campaign tool'

News / National

by Staff reporter

VIILAGERS in Plumtree's ward 14, Matabeleland South province, have accused their community leaders of turning State land into a Zanu-PF campaign tool.They claimed that land was also being distributed on partisan grounds.A ward 14 resident Jethro Mkwananzi told NewsDay that 80 people affiliated to Zanu-PF had been promised land at Bells Farm."At Bells Farm, where I reside, there is 8 000 hectares of land and the herd of cattle is 1 000, but Zanu-PF is now opposing government, and they intend to settle people. About 80 people are set to be added there, reducing our grazing land," Mkwananzi said."The problem is that this discriminates against opposition supporters. Where are people that support Zapu or the Citizens Coalition for Change going to live? Is State land owned by Zanu-PF now?"Mkwananzi added: "The people who are doing that are none other than Danisa Nyathi and Xolani Mhlanga at district level, and the chairperson is Delay Ncube. I was talking to them the day before yesterday telling them that they cannot take the land and make it party property."Community leaders in the area are reportedly demanding US$200 upfront from land seekers. They allegedly also do not give a receipt for the payment.But Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairperson Nqobizitha Ndlovu said he was not aware of the alleged land scam.