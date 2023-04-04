Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa books rematch with Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly been unanimously nominated to stand as party presidential candidate in this year's polls.

Chamisa, the founding leader of the one-year-old opposition party,  has been described by his allies as the party's "best foot" to challenge Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa for the second time after narrowly losing the race in 2018.

The opposition party will today begin its candidates selection process after it adopted a citizens-centred selection process, whereby candidates are selected based on consensus by the electorate.

NewsDay gathered yesterday that Chamisa was unchallenged in all the provinces.

Yesterday, party bigwigs also took to their various social media platforms endorsing the youthful leader as their presidential candidate.

The party's social media platforms were also awash with messages endorsing Chamisa as the party's candidate in the the upcoming polls.

At a Press conference in Harare yesterday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba said:  "It is without doubt president Chamisa is the candidate of choice as confirmed by the momentum by ordinary people ahead of our nomination tomorrow (today)."

A CCC membership group in China tweeted: "FROM THE EAST. There is a resounding and, or significant accord that advocate @nelsonchamisa should serve as the presidential candidate for the Citizens Coalition for Change. He still stands out as the best candidate moving forward."

A CCC official, who said was not authorised to speak, said: "At this moment, there is no other name that has been forwarded for the presidential post. While we are having lists with overwhelming nominees for parliamentary, local authority and various other posts, we have a single candidate that we are running with in the selection process-our change champion in chief, advocate Nelson Chamisa. We have been encouraging our members to forward as many names as they can so that we confirm that the candidate that would be chosen is indeed the people's choice."

Meanwhile, CCC yesterday unveiled its candidates selection panel that will be leading the process across all provinces.

CCC secretary for elections Ian Makone said the panel will be led by Rashid Mahiya, a renowned human rights defender.

Other members of the panel are Innocent Sibanda (Zinasu), Sthabile Dewa (women activist), Sikhalo Cele (church), Tawanda Moyo (former student activist), Vivid Gwede (CSO), Shepard Ngandu (ZCTU), Sebastian Bakare (church), deputy chairperson Amanda Ndebele (ZCTU), Kamurai Moyo (ZCTU), Ephraim Mthombeni (Masvingo Residents Association), Tandiwe Chakanetsa (PWDs/legal), Praise Khulani Moyo (lecturer; former Zinasu) and Rodreck Fayayo (Bulawayo Residents Association).

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

