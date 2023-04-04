Latest News Editor's Choice


Nkayi Villagers cry for help

by Nkululeko Nkomo
Villagers under Headman Manguni in Nkayi have requested urgent government assistance and help towards tackling challenges that have made life difficult for the people of Nkayi.

Villagers revealed that Nkayi had been left behind under the new dispensation and there is an urgent need for government to address development questions in Nkayi.

Villagers revealed that the roads in Nkayi are now horrible and need urgent attention. They also
cried foul over the lack of leadership and representation of the area that has escalated poverty and under development.

Sibangani Ncube of Chief Sikhobokhobo said villagers are facing serious water shortages as there is no infrastructure such as boreholes and bush pumps, among others, to help the people access water.

Rosemary Ndlovu from Chief Mabhikwa's area said life in Nkayi was painful as the people have a serious cash shortage, which has seen the people resorting to barter trade.

She added that livestock diseases were also wrecking havoc in the area, and there is a need for leadership and representation that will take up the challenges and ensure that the government brings lasting solutions.

Several residents complained that they only see their elected officials only when they come to seek re-election.

They added that the rise in murder cases in the area was a cause for concern and the elected officials need to ask ZRP to deploy more officers and increase police visibility in Nkayi.

Residents added that they were not happy because they have to rely on NGOs and donors as there is no commercial activity in Nkayi something that needs to be addressed by the Ministry of SMEs.

Nkayi residents said they have raised these issues with their Members of Parliament but no action has been taken.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days