Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex workers target truck drivers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE National Aids Council (Nac) has said sex work fuelled by truck drivers and timber loggers, could be one of the HIV and Aids key drivers in Lupane, Matabeleland North.

Matabeleland North is a transit route for truck drivers, some of them transporting goods across the Sadc region.

They make several stops in various parts of Lupane and NAC contends that their presence attracts sex workers.

NAC Lupane acting District Aids Coordinator Mr Kelvin Tshuma said sex workers target truck drivers and timber loggers in the district.

"Our HIV key drivers is that we are a district that is located along the highway, the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. So, we have a lot of sex work that go on along the highway. We have HIV hotspots, for example Kernmaur. Trucks tend to park there during the night and this is where sex work takes place. Other places are Cross Jotsholo and Gwayi. These are some of the hotspots that we have, truck drivers park and have sexual activities," said Mr Tshuma.

He said sex workers also target timber loggers in the district since Lupane is rich in timber.

Mr Tshuma said spousal separation could be the other reason which can fuel HIV infections as couples live separately.

He said the province is, however, recording a decline in HIV and Aids related cases.

"Our HIV prevalence rate stands at 10,8 percent according to the 2021 HIV estimates. The incident rate is at 0,2 so we are seeing positive changes. In the last 10 years, we were around over 20 percent but now we are at 10,8 percent which is really positive," he said.

Mr Tshuma said a decline in HIV cases can be attributed to coordinated efforts that NAC and its partners are implementing.

He said the NAC markets Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis for HIV (PEP) to reduce the risk of new infections.

PrEP pill is given to individuals who are at risk of HIV and they take it up before indulging in sexual activities while PEP is given to someone who would have engaged in sex and risk contracting the virus.

"So what we are doing as the NAC and partners is to continue to socially market all the programmes and strategies for combination HIV prevention that entail correct and consistent condom use. We even provide PEP to those who would have been raped. We are making a clarion call that if ever there is sexual gender based violence, communities should report as early as possible to ensure that communities have access to post exposure prophylaxis," he said.

Mr Tshuma called on pregnant women to deliver at health facilities as this reduces the risk of mother to child infections.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Sex, #Truck, #Drivers

Comments


Must Read

Influx of Shona candidates of Zanu PF in Bulawayo worrying

1 hr ago | 351 Views

Bulawayo24.com refuses to be bullied by Ken Sharpe's company

1 hr ago | 172 Views

What does Zim govt now want to 'investigate' when they've already dismissed Al Jazeera exposé as lies?

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Cop bashes wife over money

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Only alliance politics can 'wrestle' power from Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

92% Zimbabweans have no confidence in police

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe army dismisses recruitment advert flighted on social media

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zinwa hikes water tariffs

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Counselling for SA returnees

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Nkayi Villagers cry for help

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chamisa's spokesperson convicted

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

Chamisa books rematch with Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 917 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Wi-Fi pledge attracts brickbats from electorate

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chamisa's MP demands answers on Teachers4ED

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

'Zanu-PF turns State land into campaign tool'

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Death penalty divides public opinion

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

UPDATE: ZETDC and prepaid meters, a project started back in 2012.

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Chamisa's CCC disowns Sikhala?

12 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Mnangagwa orders probe into 'Gold Mafia' scandal

12 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Obert Mpofu ousts Zanu-PF primaries winner

12 hrs ago | 2912 Views

Bosso, Dembare set for Uhuru clash in a school pitch

12 hrs ago | 644 Views

Drug syndicate cops jailed two years

20 hrs ago | 701 Views

'Gold Mafia will face full wrath of the law!' Bollocks! For once, face povo's wrath in free elections

20 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on 'Gold Mafia'

20 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Knives fight claims one

20 hrs ago | 652 Views

AfDB facilitates 3rd Structured Dialogue Platform meeting in Harare on Zimbabwe Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution process

20 hrs ago | 165 Views

United Kingdom (UK) visa payment changes for Algeria applications

04 Apr 2023 at 10:02hrs | 1507 Views

Hoping to build economy by 'creating' entrepreneurs and innovators is delusional and misguided!

04 Apr 2023 at 09:59hrs | 700 Views

WANTED: Zimbabwean domestic worker on the run in SA

04 Apr 2023 at 09:19hrs | 2899 Views

Two accidents claim five lives in a day

04 Apr 2023 at 08:40hrs | 1362 Views

Chinotimba says war veterans are not yet liberated

04 Apr 2023 at 06:51hrs | 4169 Views

Teachers4ED run demand money from schools

04 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1037 Views

Mthwakazi targets full control of Matebeleland

04 Apr 2023 at 06:36hrs | 1342 Views

Bulawayo scholar lands prestigious fellowship

04 Apr 2023 at 06:35hrs | 598 Views

Health time bomb at Sidojiwe flats

04 Apr 2023 at 06:35hrs | 551 Views

Storm over Mnangagwa texts to voters

04 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1815 Views

Unfriendly UK says ready to observe Zimbabwe polls

04 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 651 Views

Thousands demand Uebert Angel's arrest

04 Apr 2023 at 06:34hrs | 1234 Views

Mnangagwa rescues Zanu-PF bigwigs

04 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 2168 Views

'Lying' Coventry, Kamambo in bare knuckle fight

04 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1055 Views

Zimbabwe police, media meet ahead of polls

04 Apr 2023 at 06:33hrs | 156 Views

Govt engages contractors to fix pot holes

04 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 435 Views

Investors flock to Premier for Zulu off take

04 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 282 Views

Zimbabwe records 45% surge in crime

04 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 148 Views

No joy for girlfriend basher

04 Apr 2023 at 06:32hrs | 415 Views

High Court stays Chin'ono's trial

04 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 233 Views

Zimbabwe's new mines law a welcome game changer, but.....

04 Apr 2023 at 06:31hrs | 242 Views

Drug lord in Zanu-PF primary election contest

04 Apr 2023 at 06:30hrs | 457 Views

Nakamba's Luton resurgence continues

04 Apr 2023 at 06:26hrs | 317 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days