Cop bashes wife over money

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Concession-based police officer is in trouble after he allegedly bashed his wife over a cash dispute.Takemore Rufarokuda (40) was dragged to Concession magistrate court on Monday where he appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing a domestic violence charge.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on March 28 accused his wife Kudzai Matsuro of changing the place where they kept their money and he became violent.He assaulted his wife all over the body using open hands before strangling her.She managed to escape and filed a police report.The matter continues on April 14.