Drama in court, Magistrate accused of snatching married interpreter

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
There was drama at Mutoko Magistrates' Courts on Wednesday morning after Magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu was humiliated by her interpreter's wife who accused her of having an affair with her husband.

Mhandu was about to wed a couple when her interpreter, Simon Chuma's wife stormed into her office shouting at the magistrate thereby causing a scene.

Court business went to a standstill after Chuma's wife made an outburst that forced the wedding couple to demand another magistrate for a marriage officer.

When Bulawayo24.com arrived at the court, people were being driven to the car park of the court to avoid further embarrassment to the magistrate and the interpreter.

Chuma's wife claimed that her husband was now staying with Mhandu and the car that Chuma uses to carry her to and from work is hers.

"This husband snatcher is being carried in my car by my husband and he has since left our matrimonial home to stay with her, this kind of behaviour is not good for a magistrate," she fumed.

Contacted for comment Judicial Services Commission (JSC) spokesperson Daniel Nemukuyu said he was not aware of the incident but promised to investigate the matter.

Allegations are that Mhandu is married and her husband stays in South Africa.


Source - Byo24News
More on: #JSC, #Magistrate, #Mutoko

