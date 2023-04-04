Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga to preside over Mugabe installation

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
The 12th substantive Chief Mugabe of the Moyo Duma totem in Masvingo is expected to be installed tomorrow with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga set to preside over the ceremony.

The investiture ceremony of Mr Matubede Mudavanhu(46) as the substantive Chief Mugabe will take place at Chikarudzo Primary School near Muchakata in Masvingo Central where festivities have been lined up to mark the landmark event.

The new chief had acted for more than a decade following the death of his father Mr Mhute Mudavanhu.

He was selected to assume the throne in 2017 but squabbling within the family delayed his appointment and installation as substantive chief.

The new chief is from the Mudavanhu house and other houses eligible for the Mugabe chieftainship are Dumbu, Haruzivishe and Chipfunhu.

The new chief-elect says he is happy with his impending installation.

"I am very happy and relieved that I will now be formally installed as the 12th Chief Mugabe at a ceremony to be held at Chikarudzo Primary School that will be presided over by Vice President Chiwenga," he said.

"I was selected in 2017 to become the new substantive Chief Mugabe but there were challenges and delays because of some squabbling but I am that all is now behind us and we wait for the big day tomorrow."

The new chief paid tribute to President Mnangagwa for agreeing to appoint him the substantive Chief Mugabe saying he will tirelessly work to engender socio-economic development in his area.

The Mugabe area is popular for being home to the historic Great Zimbabwe monuments from where the country derives its name.

Source - The Herald

