Change champions reject Chamisa 'citizenocratic', demand primaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) consensus candidate selection process has failed dismally with some supporters abandoning it and demanding traditional primaries.In other areas violent scenes were reported.Chaos erupted in Warren Park 1 after party officials produced an 'unknown' register of people supposed to decide the constituency and ward leaders.Crisis ensued between 9am when the process started up till 2.30pm when current MP Shakespeare Hamauswa whisked party agents handling it to another venue.Only 13 people managed to gain access into the venue.Paddington Japajapa, who claimed to be a CCC national executive member despite party President Nelson Chamisa making it clear no one but himself was yet to hold a position, trashed the process and demanded primary elections.In Mufakose the register was written upon arrival as residents claimed they did not know about it.Some of them did not know what the process was about while others assumed they were voting.In Goromonzi the process was stopped without explanation.In Glen Norah Womberaiishe Nhende who was eyeing a council seat was reportedly assaulted by associates of former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba.