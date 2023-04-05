Zanu-PF Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has announced the final list of candidates who will represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections with 205 candidates cleared, and only five remaining to allow for reruns.Reruns will be held in Mbare, Churu, Gokwe Nembudziya, Insiza South and Zvimba West constituencies at a date to be announced.Zanu-PF held three sessions of the Politburo to consider and endorse the successful candidates who will represent the party during the harmonised elections set for this year.Announcing the names of successful candidates in the remaining four provinces in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha said there were some omissions to enable provinces to clarify certain matters."There were incidences where the information came a bit late, some of the information arrived while the Politburo was in session," he said.Bimha said some of the omissions are in Makoni South were Albert Nyakuedzwa will represent the party, while Mutasa North will be represented by Obey Bvute. Misheck Mugadza will represent Mutasa South constituency.In Mutare West Constituency, Brighton Manengureni sailed through.On Senatorial seats, Wilson Khumbula won in Chipinge, while Josephine Gandiya will represent Makoni.In the Women's quota, Happiness Nyakuedzwa won in Makoni.In the Women's quota in Mashonaland East (Seke Chikomba), Tabeth Murwira sailed through.In Goromonzi, Emely Jesaya will represent the party in the Women's quota. In Bulawayo, Judith Ncube-Mukwanda will represent Pelandaba-Tshabalala.Matabeleland SouthBeitbridge East Constituency - Albert NguluvheBeitbridge West - Ndou TusaniBulilima constituency - Dingumuzi PhutiGwanda North - Lungisani NcubeGwanda South - Omphile MarupiMangwe constituency - Sindisiwe MleyaMatobo - Edgar MoyoMatobo-Mangwe - Soul NcubeInsiza North - Farai TaruvingaUmzingwane - Levi MayihlomeGwanda-Chitaudze - Fisani MoyoThere will be a rerun in Insiza SouthSenatorial constituenciesBeitbridge - Edson Mbedzi and Tambudzani MohadiBulilima - Richard Ndlovu and Ntombiyakhe NdlovuGwanda - Japhet Dube and Almah MkwebuInsiza - Ester Nyathi and Patrick HoveMatobo - Nicholas NkomoUmzingwane - Themba Mathuthu and Abigail Sipambekile DamasaneWomen's quotaBeitbridge - Sibongile ChaukeBulilima - Evelyn NdlovuGwanda - Rayne KiviInsiza - Patricia NdudzoMangwe - Elizabeth NdiweniMatobo - Rose MpofuUmzingwane - Sarah BandaManicaland ProvinceOmissionsMakoni South - Nyakuedzwa AlbertMutasa North - Obey BvuteMutasa South - Misheck MugadzaMutare West - Manengureni BrightonSENATEChipinge - Khumbula WilsonMakoni - Gandiya JosephineWOMEN'S QUOTAMakoni - Nyakuedzwa HappinessMashonaland East ProvinceOmissionsWOMEN'S QUOTASeke-Chikomba - Tabeth MurwiraGoromonzi - Emily JesayaBulawayo ProvinceOmissionsWOMEN'S QUOTAPelandaba -Tshabalala - Judith Ncube MukwandaMASHONALAND WESTMhangura - Mombeshora DouglasMakonde - Ziyambi SimbarasheMagunje - Madiro SupermongaChinhoyi - Chidzomba ThomasZvimba North - Marian ChomboZvimba East - Mukwangwariwa FrancisChegutu West - Chigavazira Last FaraiChegutu East - Webster ShamhuNorton - Constance ShamhuKariba - Tichaona Nigel ShamhuKadoma Central - Daka CosmasMuzvezve - Haritatos EvangelisSanyati - Polite KambamuraZvimba South - Malinganisa Dexter TMhondoro-Mubaira - Chiwanza ChamunorwaMhondoro-Ngezi - Mukuhlani TawengwaHurungwe East - Kangausaru ChenjeraiHurungwe Central - Richard ZikiHurungwe North - Muringazuva ParksHurungwe West - Kambuzuma ChinjaiKadoma Central - Daka CosmasChakari - Nkani AndrewSENATEZvimba - Joseph Chirongoma and Tsitsi MugabeMakonde - Chimombe Mike and Mupfumira PriscaHurungwe - Marumahoko ReubenKariba - Tsikalela Gumpo James and Christine NyereChegutu - Christopher Mutsvangwa and Bybite TsomondoKadoma - Komalala Rose and Tarusikirwa LociasWOMENS QUOTAZvimba - Woshiki MargretMakonde - Jennifer MhlangaHurungwe - Nyamukurira NyembesiKariba - Ruth ChariChegutu - Nyarai ChariKadoma - Abigail GavaMASVINGO PROVINCEMwenezi East - Chikomo SheilaGutu South - Pupurai TogarepiMasvingo South - Mupomberi TanatswaBikita West - Nhatiso Makusha DBikita East - Zevezai KotiBikita South - Mutodi EnergyMwenezi West - Priscilla MoyoGutu West - John Paradza …uncontestedGutu Central - Winston ChitandoZaka Central - Davis MarapiraZaka North - Ophias MurambiwaZaka South - Chiduwa ClemenceChivi Central - Maoneke XavierChiredzi Central - Francis MoyoMwenezi North - Makope MasterGutu East - Ganyiwa BenjaminChivi South - Maburutse Felix SChivi North - Mukungunugwa GodfreyChiredzi North - Roy BhilaChiredzi West - Darlington ChiwaChiredzi East - Mandungehama SiyakiChiredzi South - Joel SitholeMasvingo Central - Edson Zvobgo JnrMasvingo Urban - Wellington MahwendeMasvingo West - Ezra ChadzamiraMasvingo North - Mudhumi BryanSENATEMasvingo - Sikhala Winnie and Edmore MhereGutu - Lovemore MatukeBikita - Rungani AnnahChiredzi - Maluleke Otilia Chitaka RoyChivi-Mwenezi - Muzara CuthbertZaka - Mavhenyengwa Robson and Angeline ChipatoWOMEN'S QUOTAMasvingo - Sharon MarombedzeGutu - Simbanegavi YeukaiBikita - Svodai DzikaChiredzi - Alginia SamsonChivi-Mwenezi - Faith MakazaZaka - Makomeke AlletahMIDLANDS PROVINCEChirumanzu South - Babra RwodziChiwundura -Selemani KwidhiniGokwe Central - Masvisvi DavisonGokwe - Kabuyuni Tshuma SpencerGokwe - Kana Owen NcubeGokwe - Mapfungautsi-Tawanda KarikogaGokwe Sengw - Paul MavhimaGokwe Sesame - Matiza MadrolGweru Urban - Mukwembi AlexKwekwe Central - Energy NcubeMberengwa Central - Tinashe ShumbaMberengwa East - Tasara HungweMberengwa West - Tafanana ZhouMbizo - Vongaishe MupereriMkoba North - William GondiMkoba South - Wellington MaguraRedcliff - July MoyoShurugwi South - Wilson MhuriShurugwi North - Joseph MupasiSilobela - John NyeveraZvishavane - Ngezi Jaravaza MekiZhombe - Samambwa EdmoreVungu - Brown NdhlovhuZvishavane Runde - Freddy MoyoChirumanzu Zibagwe - Chokururama JacobGokwe Chireya - Torerai MoyoGokwe Gumunyu - Stephen NgwenyaSENATEGweru-Chirumanzu - Tsitsi Muzenda and Fredrick ShavaGokwe South - Makweya Miriam and Chiherenge EdsonGokwe North - Maybe Mbowa and Mavokorasha JephiasShurugwi - Francis NhemaMberengwa - Joram GumboKwekwe - Daniel NcubeWOMEN'S QUOTAChirumanzu-Gweru - Violet NhariGokwe South - Rugare DzivaGokwe North - Ntombeni SphiweShurugwi-Zvishavane - Masango DorcasMberengwa - Tsitsi ZhouKwekwe - Zhou Perseverance