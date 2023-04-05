Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has announced the final list of candidates who will represent the party in the forthcoming harmonised elections with 205 candidates cleared, and only five remaining to allow for reruns.

Reruns will be held in Mbare, Churu, Gokwe Nembudziya, Insiza South and Zvimba West constituencies at a date to be announced.

 Zanu-PF held three sessions of the Politburo to consider and endorse the successful candidates who will represent the party during the harmonised elections set for this year.

Announcing the names of successful candidates in the remaining four provinces in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha said there were some omissions to enable provinces to clarify certain matters.

 "There were incidences where the information came a bit late, some of the information arrived while the Politburo was in session," he said.

Bimha said some of the omissions are in Makoni South were Albert Nyakuedzwa will represent the party, while Mutasa North will be represented by Obey Bvute. Misheck Mugadza will represent Mutasa South constituency.

In Mutare West Constituency, Brighton Manengureni sailed through.

On Senatorial seats, Wilson Khumbula won in Chipinge, while Josephine Gandiya will represent Makoni.

In the Women's quota, Happiness Nyakuedzwa won in Makoni.

In the Women's quota in Mashonaland East (Seke Chikomba), Tabeth Murwira sailed through.

In Goromonzi, Emely Jesaya will represent the party in the Women's quota. In Bulawayo, Judith Ncube-Mukwanda will represent Pelandaba-Tshabalala.

Matabeleland South

Beitbridge East Constituency - Albert Nguluvhe

Beitbridge West -  Ndou Tusani

Bulilima constituency -  Dingumuzi Phuti

 Gwanda North -  Lungisani Ncube

Gwanda South -  Omphile Marupi

 Mangwe constituency - Sindisiwe Mleya

  Matobo -   Edgar Moyo

Matobo-Mangwe -  Soul Ncube

Insiza North -  Farai Taruvinga

Umzingwane -  Levi Mayihlome

Gwanda-Chitaudze -  Fisani Moyo

There will be a rerun in Insiza South

Senatorial constituencies

Beitbridge -  Edson Mbedzi and Tambudzani Mohadi

Bulilima -  Richard Ndlovu and Ntombiyakhe Ndlovu

Gwanda -  Japhet Dube and Almah Mkwebu

Insiza -  Ester Nyathi and Patrick Hove

Matobo - Nicholas Nkomo

Umzingwane - Themba Mathuthu and Abigail  Sipambekile Damasane

Women's quota

Beitbridge - Sibongile Chauke

Bulilima - Evelyn Ndlovu

Gwanda - Rayne Kivi

Insiza - Patricia Ndudzo

Mangwe - Elizabeth Ndiweni

Matobo - Rose Mpofu

Umzingwane - Sarah Banda

Manicaland Province

 Omissions

 Makoni South - Nyakuedzwa Albert

 Mutasa North - Obey Bvute

Mutasa South - Misheck Mugadza

Mutare West - Manengureni Brighton

SENATE

Chipinge - Khumbula Wilson

 Makoni - Gandiya Josephine

WOMEN'S QUOTA

Makoni - Nyakuedzwa Happiness

 Mashonaland East Province

 Omissions

 WOMEN'S QUOTA

 Seke-Chikomba - Tabeth Murwira

Goromonzi - Emily Jesaya

 Bulawayo Province

 Omissions

 WOMEN'S QUOTA

 Pelandaba -Tshabalala - Judith Ncube Mukwanda

MASHONALAND WEST

 Mhangura - Mombeshora Douglas

Makonde -  Ziyambi Simbarashe

Magunje -  Madiro Supermonga

Chinhoyi -  Chidzomba Thomas

Zvimba North - Marian Chombo

Zvimba East - Mukwangwariwa Francis

Chegutu West - Chigavazira Last Farai

Chegutu East -  Webster Shamhu

Norton - Constance Shamhu

Kariba - Tichaona Nigel Shamhu

Kadoma Central - Daka Cosmas

Muzvezve - Haritatos Evangelis

Sanyati - Polite Kambamura

Zvimba South - Malinganisa Dexter T

Mhondoro-Mubaira - Chiwanza Chamunorwa

 Mhondoro-Ngezi - Mukuhlani Tawengwa

 Hurungwe East - Kangausaru Chenjerai

 Hurungwe Central - Richard Ziki

Hurungwe North - Muringazuva Parks

 Hurungwe West - Kambuzuma Chinjai

Kadoma Central - Daka Cosmas

 Chakari - Nkani Andrew

 SENATE

Zvimba - Joseph Chirongoma and Tsitsi Mugabe

Makonde - Chimombe Mike and Mupfumira Prisca

Hurungwe - Marumahoko Reuben

Kariba -  Tsikalela Gumpo James and Christine Nyere

Chegutu - Christopher Mutsvangwa and Bybite Tsomondo

 Kadoma - Komalala Rose and Tarusikirwa Locias

 WOMENS QUOTA

 Zvimba - Woshiki Margret

 Makonde - Jennifer Mhlanga

 Hurungwe - Nyamukurira Nyembesi

 Kariba - Ruth Chari

 Chegutu - Nyarai Chari

 Kadoma - Abigail Gava

MASVINGO PROVINCE

 Mwenezi East - Chikomo Sheila

 Gutu South - Pupurai Togarepi

 Masvingo South - Mupomberi Tanatswa

 Bikita West - Nhatiso Makusha D

 Bikita East - Zevezai Koti

 Bikita South - Mutodi Energy

 Mwenezi West - Priscilla Moyo

 Gutu West - John  Paradza …uncontested

 Gutu Central -  Winston  Chitando

 Zaka Central - Davis Marapira

 Zaka North - Ophias Murambiwa

 Zaka South - Chiduwa Clemence

 Chivi Central -  Maoneke Xavier

 Chiredzi Central - Francis Moyo

 Mwenezi North - Makope Master

 Gutu East - Ganyiwa Benjamin

 Chivi South - Maburutse Felix S

 Chivi North - Mukungunugwa Godfrey

 Chiredzi North - Roy Bhila

Chiredzi West - Darlington Chiwa

Chiredzi East -  Mandungehama Siyaki

 Chiredzi South -  Joel Sithole

 Masvingo Central - Edson Zvobgo Jnr

 Masvingo Urban - Wellington Mahwende

 Masvingo West - Ezra Chadzamira

 Masvingo North - Mudhumi Bryan

SENATE

 Masvingo - Sikhala Winnie and Edmore Mhere

 Gutu - Lovemore Matuke

 Bikita - Rungani Annah

 Chiredzi - Maluleke Otilia Chitaka Roy

 Chivi-Mwenezi - Muzara Cuthbert

 Zaka -  Mavhenyengwa Robson and Angeline Chipato

WOMEN'S QUOTA

 Masvingo - Sharon Marombedze

 Gutu - Simbanegavi Yeukai

 Bikita - Svodai Dzika

 Chiredzi - Alginia Samson

 Chivi-Mwenezi - Faith Makaza

Zaka -  Makomeke Alletah

MIDLANDS PROVINCE

Chirumanzu South - Babra Rwodzi

Chiwundura -Selemani Kwidhini

Gokwe Central - Masvisvi Davison

 Gokwe - Kabuyuni Tshuma Spencer

 Gokwe -  Kana Owen Ncube

Gokwe - Mapfungautsi-Tawanda Karikoga

Gokwe Sengw -  Paul Mavhima

 Gokwe Sesame -  Matiza Madrol

 Gweru Urban -  Mukwembi Alex

 Kwekwe Central -  Energy Ncube

 Mberengwa Central -  Tinashe Shumba

Mberengwa East -  Tasara Hungwe

 Mberengwa West -  Tafanana Zhou

 Mbizo -  Vongaishe Mupereri

Mkoba North -  William Gondi

 Mkoba South -  Wellington Magura

 Redcliff - July Moyo

 Shurugwi South - Wilson Mhuri

 Shurugwi North -  Joseph Mupasi

 Silobela -  John Nyevera

 Zvishavane - Ngezi Jaravaza Meki

 Zhombe -  Samambwa Edmore

 Vungu -  Brown Ndhlovhu

 Zvishavane Runde -  Freddy Moyo

 Chirumanzu Zibagwe -  Chokururama Jacob

 Gokwe Chireya -  Torerai Moyo

 Gokwe Gumunyu -  Stephen Ngwenya

 SENATE

 Gweru-Chirumanzu -  Tsitsi Muzenda and Fredrick Shava

 Gokwe South - Makweya Miriam and Chiherenge Edson

 Gokwe North -  Maybe Mbowa and Mavokorasha Jephias

 Shurugwi - Francis Nhema

 Mberengwa - Joram Gumbo

 Kwekwe -  Daniel Ncube

 WOMEN'S QUOTA

 Chirumanzu-Gweru -  Violet Nhari

 Gokwe South - Rugare Dziva

 Gokwe North - Ntombeni Sphiwe

 Shurugwi-Zvishavane -  Masango Dorcas

 Mberengwa - Tsitsi Zhou

 Kwekwe - Zhou Perseverance

Source - The Herald

