Bosso, Dembare clash

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
DOMESTIC football giants Highlanders and Dynamos will set the stage alight again this year when they clash in the Independence Trophy in a landmark outing in Mashonaland Central where this year's celebrations will be held for the first time in history.

Government announced that the cup final will take place in Mashonaland Central as part of the groundbreaking commemorations in the province, in line with the Second Republic's drive towards the promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation.

This year's event will be held under the theme "Zim@43: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo".

The football match is one of the major highlights for the main celebrations set for Mount Darwin High School, where President Mnangagwa will officiate as the guest of honour.

The country's flagship football teams will clash for the fourth time in a row in the invitational tournament organised by the Government as part of the country's Independence Day celebrations.

Interestingly, the country's oldest football rivalry will be re-ignited just three days after the teams have played the much-awaited football ‘Battle of Zimbabwe' PSL league match set for next week.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa revealed the date when she detailed the itinerary for the commemoration at the Eighth post-Cabinet briefing this week.

She said a huge crowd of 45 000 is expected to grace the celebrations and buses will be dispatched to ferry delegates to the venue.

"Alick Macheso and Paradzai Mesi will provide entertainment for the main Independence Celebrations. They will be complemented by a cultural act of 100 artistes who will synchronise with the 500 school children doing gymnastics, and supported by the Zimbabwe Republic Police band.

"In the afternoon there will be a match between Dynamos and Highlanders for the Independence Trophy at Mount Darwin High School, with His Excellency the President as the guest of honour," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"The Independence Flame will be lit on the 13th April, 2023 at Harare Kopje, and a road show will start from there and pass through Mazowe, Concession, Glendale, Bindura, Madziva, Dotito, Rushinga, Chibondo National Monuments, Mount Darwin District Heroes Acre, and finally land at the Independence Celebrations venue.

"…On the 18th April, 2023 athletes will carry the flame from Mount Darwin District Heroes Acre to Mount Darwin High School, the venue of the Independence Celebrations. Furthermore, an exhibition will be mounted at Chibondo National Monument to highlight the roles played by the masses and combatants in the Second Chimurenga War. Those in the surrounding areas are expected to attend the Exhibition in numbers," she added.

The match between Dynamos and Highlanders will be broadcast live on national television.  

Dynamos are the most successful club in the Uhuru Cup, having won 10 titles since Independence and playing in eight other finals.

Bosso have eight Uhuru titles to their name and are the second most successful team.

This will be the fourth time in succession that Bosso and DeMbare will play in the invitational final. Last year, the two clubs' principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings jazzed up competition when they came up with a US$60 000-plus incentive, on top of the prize monies that had been set aside by the Government.

Highlanders pocketed US$30 000 from Sakunda Holdings and the $6 million prize money from the government.

Dynamos got US$9 000 from the oil giant and $4,5 million from the government.

It was a huge jump from the previous year when DeMbare won the trophy and were rewarded with a US$20 000 cash prize and runners up Bosso were given US$15 000.

Prizes for this year are yet to be announced and it is not clear yet whether Sakunda Holdings will come in again this year.

Dynamos and Highlanders share the same sponsor and the arrival of Sakunda Holdings has coincided with the resurgence of the country's football giants, who had played second fiddle to company-owned teams in the last few years.

Highlanders currently hold the bragging rights in the Uhuru Cup after winning last year's contest 1-0 over DeMbare. Big striker Stanley Ngala was that hero as his well-struck goal made the difference and handed Bosso the Uhuru Cup.

His golden goal guaranteed him a cool US$1 500 for being top scorer in the match and another US$1 500 from being a member of the winning team, thanks to Sakunda Holdings, who also sponsored an array of individual incentives.

Source - The Herald
