Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOLD panners are reportedly preying on vulnerable young girls in Nkayi District in Matabeleland North by using their financial muscle to quench their sexual appetite on the adolescents thereby exposing them to the risk of contracting HIV and Aids.

Nkayi is surrounded by gold-rich districts such as Kwekwe and Bubi and Gold panners use proceeds from gold panning to lure young women into sex.

The National Aids Council (Nac) said adolescents and young women who have no financial independence are vulnerable largely because they fail to negotiate for safer sex when in relationships with the panners.

Gold panners are known for living a flashy lifestyle.

In an interview during a recent media tour in Nkayi, Nac the district Aids coordinator Mr Mongiwabesuthu Ngwenya said there is a challenge in the community where most girls are sexually active in their teens.

"We have a challenge of early sexual derby of our boys and girls and young women and this is one of the key drivers of HIV and Aids in Nkayi district. The girls are brought up in a society where there are some child-headed families, poverty and there is no money to take them to school," he said.

"Mr Ngwenya said some of the girls tend to have sex at an early age and get pregnant.

"We also have the issue of immigration of gold panners who are coming from other districts. In Nkayi we don't have much gold in the district, but we have neighbouring districts like Kwekwe and Bubi so when those gold panners want to spend their money they come to our district and in the process interact with our adolescent and young women," he said.

"Because of their economic challenges, they find themselves falling prey to those moneyed gold panners who spend on them and they engage in sexual activities with them."

Mr Ngwenya said financial challenges are also driving young women to have older sexual partners leading to inter-generational HIV infections.

He said the district has come up with several interventions to try to close down HIV and Aids-related drivers.

"As Nkayi District we have seen that HIV infection is high among adolescents and young women between the ages of 10 and 24 because of their vulnerability. The interventions that we are doing are targeted at adolescent girls and young women," said Mr Ngwenya.

"One of them is Sister to Sister where we teach them about HIV and the prevention methods that we have so that they are able to protect themselves from HIV infection."

Mr Ngwenya said while the Sister to Sister programme focuses on girls, Nac has a Brother to Brother project as young men are also at risk of contracting the disease.

He said they also educate their groups about how sexual gender-based violence can contribute to HIV.

"We also teach them about gender-based violence and how they can report the issues if they find themselves in that predicament. We also teach them financial literacy and encourage them to embark on sustainable projects," said Mr Ngwenya.

"We do this because research proves that women who are not economically empowered may fail to negotiate for safe sex."

Nac engages community mentors in the implementation of the programmes including Sister to Sister.

One of the mentors, Ms Otilia Mloyi (36) from Jongela Village in Nkayi said she works with young women to educate them on how their sexual behaviours can put them to risk.

"Since I started this programme, I have improved even the way I budget. I now run a grocery shop and I have also managed to buy a business stand in my home area through the proceeds from the incentives I get from Nac," she said.

"I also bought two cows for my business. We teach young women that they also need to find projects that can make them economically viable as opposed to relying on men because at the moment we have some girls who are dating with the hope of getting money from boyfriends."

Meanwhile, Nac has said sex work fuelled by truck drivers and timber loggers, could be one of the HIV and Aids key drivers in Lupane District.

Matabeleland North is a transit route for truck drivers, some of them transporting goods across the Sadc region.

They make several stops in various parts of Lupane and Nac contends that their presence attracts sex workers.

Nac Lupane acting district Aids co-ordinator Mr Kelvin Tshuma said sex workers target truck drivers and timber loggers in the district.

"Our HIV key driver is that we are a district that is located along the highway, the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. So, we have a lot of sex work that goes on along the highway," he said.

"We have HIV hotspots, for example, Kernmaur where trucks tend to park there during the night and this is where sex work takes place. Other places are Cross Jotsholo and Gwayi."

Mr Tshuma said sex workers also target timber loggers in the district since Lupane is rich in timber.

He said spousal separation could be the other reason that fuels HIV infections as couples live separately.

The province is, however, recording a decline in HIV and Aids-related cases.

The HIV prevalence rate stands at 10,8 percent, according to the 2021 HIV estimates. The incident rate is at 0,2 percent. In the last 10 years, Matabeleland North was around over 20 percent.

Mr Tshuma said a decline in HIV cases can be attributed to coordinated efforts that Nac and its partners are implementing.

He said the Nac helps market Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis for HIV (PEP) to reduce the risk of new infections.

PrEP pill is given to individuals who are at risk of HIV and they take it up before indulging in sexual activities while PEP is given to someone who would have engaged in sex and risk contracting the virus.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Cash, #Flush, #Girls

Comments


Must Read

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

31 mins ago | 72 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Nurse up for theft

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe appealing constitutional amendemend

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Man bashes wife over food

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe 'Gold Mafia' suspects' assets frozen

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo today

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga launches anti-trafficking plan

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe army to recruit, train more women

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

New tech to reform Zimbabwe IDs, passports and policing

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

ZEC registers 6m voters

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Heavy police deployment during Easter

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Change champions reject Chamisa's 'citizenocratic', demand primaries?

15 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Chiwenga to preside over Mugabe installation

15 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Police detectives share US$160,000 theft loot

15 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Fadzayi Mahere fined US$500 for spreading 'falsehoods'

15 hrs ago | 560 Views

Drama in court, Magistrate accused of snatching married interpreter

18 hrs ago | 3833 Views

Influx of Shona candidates of Zanu PF in Bulawayo worrying

20 hrs ago | 2105 Views

Bulawayo24.com refuses to be bullied by Ken Sharpe's company

20 hrs ago | 966 Views

What does Zim govt now want to 'investigate' when they've already dismissed Al Jazeera exposé as lies?

21 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Cop bashes wife over money

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

Only alliance politics can 'wrestle' power from Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 670 Views

92% Zimbabweans have no confidence in police

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe army dismisses recruitment advert flighted on social media

22 hrs ago | 187 Views

Sex workers target truck drivers

22 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zinwa hikes water tariffs

22 hrs ago | 181 Views

Counselling for SA returnees

22 hrs ago | 284 Views

Nkayi Villagers cry for help

22 hrs ago | 509 Views

Chamisa's spokesperson convicted

22 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Chamisa books rematch with Mnangagwa

05 Apr 2023 at 09:38hrs | 1535 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Wi-Fi pledge attracts brickbats from electorate

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 837 Views

Chamisa's MP demands answers on Teachers4ED

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 509 Views

'Zanu-PF turns State land into campaign tool'

05 Apr 2023 at 09:34hrs | 426 Views

Death penalty divides public opinion

05 Apr 2023 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

UPDATE: ZETDC and prepaid meters, a project started back in 2012.

05 Apr 2023 at 08:17hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days