APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The African Parliamentary Press Network (APPN) Zimbabwe Caucus has moved a step further in establishing Parliamentary Press Committees aimed at strengthening the operations enshrined in the APPN Regulatory Framework. The Zimbabwean Caucus Executive successfully championed the creation of the Parliamentary Press Committees and these are functional as of 4 April 2023. The creation of the committees merely resembles the format of the National Parliament and the Pan-African Parliament. These will also be led by Committee Heads drawn from Public and Private media.Zimbabwe Caucus Committee HeadsTraining and Development: Khumbulani NdhlovuExternal Affairs and Engagements: Modester KamupindaDomestic Affairs and Engagements: Valentine MapongaMobilization and Finance: Sibhekisipho FayayoDirector of Implementation: George MapongaCommunications Officer: Sharon MunjenjemaThe creation of the committees comes at a time when APPN Zimbabwe Caucus introduced its existence to different media bodies in Zimbabwe and after a successful compilation of membership database.