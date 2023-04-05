Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
The African Parliamentary Press Network (APPN) Zimbabwe Caucus has moved a step further in establishing Parliamentary Press Committees aimed at strengthening the operations enshrined in the APPN Regulatory Framework. The Zimbabwean Caucus Executive successfully championed the creation of the Parliamentary Press Committees and these are functional as of 4 April 2023. The creation of the committees merely resembles the format of the National  Parliament and the Pan-African Parliament. These will also be led by Committee Heads drawn from Public and Private media.

Zimbabwe Caucus Committee Heads

Training and Development: Khumbulani Ndhlovu
External Affairs and Engagements: Modester Kamupinda
Domestic Affairs and Engagements: Valentine Maponga
Mobilization and Finance: Sibhekisipho Fayayo
Director of Implementation: George Maponga
Communications Officer: Sharon Munjenjema

The creation of the committees comes at a time when APPN Zimbabwe Caucus introduced its existence to different media bodies in Zimbabwe and after a successful compilation of membership database.

Source - Byo24News

