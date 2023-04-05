Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

What draws the gold mafia to Dubai?

by Al Jazeera Investigative Unit
1 hr ago | Views
An Al Jazeera investigation shows how criminals use the city's pro-business policies to smuggle gold, clean dirty cash.



Over the last 20 years, Dubai has become one of the biggest gold-trading hubs in the world. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the world's second-biggest importer of gold by volume, behind only India.

Yet, while Dubai's markets draw millions of tourists from around the world, the city has also emerged as a preferred destination for money launderers and gold smugglers trying to wash their dirty cash, according to the United Nations (PDF), think tanks and non-profits tracking illicit trade.

Gold Mafia – a four-part Al Jazeera investigation into major Southern African smuggling gangs – uncovers the process that allows these groups to abuse Dubai policies, designed to facilitate business, to instead cleanse billions of dollars of tainted gold and cash.

"It all comes out of Dubai. Dubai, Dubai, Dubai," Zimbabwean gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan told undercover reporters from Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit (I-Unit).

'They don't bother'

For years, Dubai has ranked near, or at the top of, cities globally that attract the most foreign direct investment. It is also a popular commodities trading hub. That reputation has been built on the back of a series of policies to attract businesses.

Dubai's so-called free zones – trade areas specifically established for foreign investors to easily set up their companies – are at the heart of this strategy, with no taxes and duties, negligible bureaucratic red tape and norms that allow quick repatriation of profits.

But critics say those same policies also enable large financial crimes to slip through the cracks.

"Dubai was set up to be a financial capital," former United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigator Karen Greenaway, who now works as an anti-money laundering consultant, told Al Jazeera. "They have set themselves up to be in the middle of the gold trade, with lax laws and no enforcement."

"All of those things make Dubai a great place to have something like this, a major international money laundering operation involving, in this case, gold smuggling," she said, referring to the Al Jazeera investigation.

The absence of "policing" of the free zones allows them to be abused, Greenaway said.

During the Gold Mafia investigation, Kamlesh Pattni, a gold smuggler who was once accused of nearly bankrupting Kenya, took undercover reporters – who he believed to be Chinese criminals – to Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), one of Dubai's free zones.

Pattni has multiple companies in Dubai. At one of his offices in JLT, he told the reporters they could park gold bought from their unaccounted cash. "You need a representative office in the Gold Tower," Pattni told the reporters, referring to a skyscraper in the JLT district that houses several gold firms.

Another smuggler, Alistair Mathias, also advised the reporters to set up a company with an office in Dubai's free zones, and offered to help them with the process. "Whatever is grey area, I take to Dubai," Mathias, a business partner of fellow smuggler Ewan Macmillan, said.

Asked if authorities in Dubai might scrutinise the company he had asked the Al Jazeera team to set up, Mathias said: "They don't bother."

How the Golden Laundromat works

'Practically brand new gold'

According to research by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in 2020, the so-called hawala system plays a significant role in the money laundering chain that passes through Dubai.

Hawala is a way of transferring cash across borders outside the scrutiny of the formal financial system. It relies on trust and connections, and is used often for legitimate reasons in regions where people do not have access to banks. But it is also ideal for money laundering as there are no official transactions on the books, making it impossible for authorities to trace money flows.

"A combination of loosely regulated gold imports, poor oversight of free trade zones, trade misinvoicing, and the flow of currency via informal systems like hawala are a boon to trade-based money laundering networks," the Carnegie report on Dubai's gold trade said.

During Al Jazeera's investigation, smugglers like Pattni and Macmillan offered to use Zimbabwean gold to effectively turn dirty cash into legitimate money for our reporters.

The gold from Zimbabwe is sent to a Dubai refinery where it is melted down again. It is then turned into a gold bar with the Dubai refinery's stamp. Evidence of its roots is eliminated, making it easier to sell the gold because of the taint associated with Zimbabwe and its leaders as a result of Western sanctions.

"Gold that comes to refiners, once it's refined, it's practically brand new gold," said Amjad Rihan, a former partner at global accounting firm Ernst & Young whose work involved tracking the gold trade in Dubai. The money from the sale of this gold is then transferred into bank accounts as legitimate earnings.

'Very disturbing findings'

In 2013, while working at Ernst and Young, Rihan was tasked with auditing Kaloti, which was Dubai's largest gold refinery at the time.

"They were very disturbing findings. We found that Kaloti was doing over $5.2bn in cash in one year," Rihan told Al Jazeera, explaining that dealing in cash makes risk assessment and customer due diligence a lot more difficult. "That represents about 40 percent of Kaloti's business done in cash."

On top of that, Kaloti was dealing with sanctioned countries or entities, including conflict gold from Sudan, he said. Subsequent investigations connected these trades to money-laundering and financing organised crime.

"We concluded that Kaloti's due diligence management system was a huge failure," Rihan said.

Rihan reported his findings to his superiors but was forced out of the company for blowing the whistle, a court in the United Kingdom ruled in 2020. The court found that Ernst & Young had tried to "sweep under the rug the findings" of Kaloti's "money laundering". Rihan's experience was not unique.

As head of compliance at Deutsche Bank in Dubai, Anna Waterhouse's role was to ensure transactions complied with both local and international laws and regulations. She too noticed irregularities with Kaloti's business.

She filed what is called a suspicious activity report (SAR), which noted irregular behaviour by the bank's client, Kaloti. In it, she cited reports from a local Dubai bank that Kaloti was withdrawing so much cash from their accounts that they needed to use wheelbarrows.

"To have a bank calling because they were concerned about their own client is very, very unusual. So, straight away that was a red flag to me." The cash withdrawals were largely funded by transfers from Kaloti's Deutsche Bank account.

The SAR is a first step to ensuring a bank's client engaged in questionable behaviour is subject to further scrutiny. Deutsche Bank, however, saw that differently, Waterhouse said. "When I said that I was going to and we should all file suspicious activity reports, I was met with resistance."

A later audit of Deutsche Bank's business with Kaloti revealed that the bank's automated transaction monitoring systems also flagged a number of transactions over the years. "None of those instances picked up by the system had actually been manually investigated, so far as I could work out," Waterhouse said.

In 2015, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the city's main licensing authority for commodities trade, acted against Kaloti, removing the company from Dubai's list of approved gold refiners.

The DMCC told Al Jazeera that it is not a regulator but provides companies the necessary licenses to operate within the Dubai Free Zone using a "clear, comprehensive and robust compliance process". It also emphasised that it was not given an opportunity to provide evidence or make representations during the court action in London between Amjad Rihan and EY. It denied allegations made against it in those proceedings, and strenuously denied being involved in money laundering or criminal activity of any kind

Kamlesh Pattni denied involvement in any form of money or gold laundering and that he had offered to deal with funds he knew originated from illegal sources. He told us that, when he met with our undercover team, he believed he was meeting with an investor who wanted to buy a stake in hotel businesses and "to divest of a portfolio in China into gold buying and mining" and that all he did was to help them understand the gold business.

Alistair Mathias denied that he designed mechanisms to launder money and said he had never laundered money or gold, or traded illegal gold or offered to do such things. He told us he had never had any working relationship with Ewan Macmillan.

Ernst & Young said that it was the work of its staff that identified and reported irregularities, resulting in sanctions and changes to the sourcing of precious metals and the regulation of refiners in Dubai.

Kaloti denied all wrongdoing. It said that substantial transactions in cash were "perfectly legal and common" in Dubai at the time in question and did not amount to evidence of criminality or wrongdoing.

Others mentioned in this report did not respond to our request for comment.

Source - Al Jazeera Investigative Unit

Comments


Must Read

NetOne hikes tariffs

11 mins ago | 3 Views

'Mnangagwa has US$240 million election war chest'

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Zapu leads call for South Africa protest against Angel, 'Gold Mafia'

1 hr ago | 49 Views

CCC gives thumbs up to candidate nominations, outlines next steps

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mahere conviction on 'dead crime' draws anger

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'Impeach Mnangagwa over gold mafia!' No, focus on denying him legitimacy and all else will follow!

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Scott Vincent: the Zimbabwean golfer who won the golden ticket

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

12 hrs ago | 969 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

Nurse up for theft

13 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe appealing constitutional amendemend

13 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

15 hrs ago | 446 Views

Man bashes wife over food

15 hrs ago | 687 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

15 hrs ago | 1238 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

15 hrs ago | 740 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

15 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

15 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

15 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

15 hrs ago | 105 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

15 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

15 hrs ago | 100 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

15 hrs ago | 425 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

15 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe 'Gold Mafia' suspects' assets frozen

15 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Bulawayo today

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga launches anti-trafficking plan

15 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe army to recruit, train more women

15 hrs ago | 249 Views

New tech to reform Zimbabwe IDs, passports and policing

15 hrs ago | 343 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash

15 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZEC registers 6m voters

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Heavy police deployment during Easter

15 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF Primaries: Remaining candidates announced

15 hrs ago | 408 Views

Change champions reject Chamisa's 'citizenocratic', demand primaries?

05 Apr 2023 at 18:45hrs | 2039 Views

Chiwenga to preside over Mugabe installation

05 Apr 2023 at 18:20hrs | 1711 Views

Police detectives share US$160,000 theft loot

05 Apr 2023 at 18:20hrs | 1461 Views

Fadzayi Mahere fined US$500 for spreading 'falsehoods'

05 Apr 2023 at 18:20hrs | 666 Views

Drama in court, Magistrate accused of snatching married interpreter

05 Apr 2023 at 15:34hrs | 5616 Views

Influx of Shona candidates of Zanu PF in Bulawayo worrying

05 Apr 2023 at 13:25hrs | 2369 Views

Bulawayo24.com refuses to be bullied by Ken Sharpe's company

05 Apr 2023 at 13:16hrs | 1080 Views

What does Zim govt now want to 'investigate' when they've already dismissed Al Jazeera exposé as lies?

05 Apr 2023 at 12:34hrs | 1159 Views

Cop bashes wife over money

05 Apr 2023 at 12:25hrs | 785 Views

Only alliance politics can 'wrestle' power from Zanu-PF

05 Apr 2023 at 12:17hrs | 700 Views

92% Zimbabweans have no confidence in police

05 Apr 2023 at 12:03hrs | 480 Views

Zimbabwe army dismisses recruitment advert flighted on social media

05 Apr 2023 at 11:56hrs | 196 Views

Sex workers target truck drivers

05 Apr 2023 at 11:54hrs | 659 Views

Zinwa hikes water tariffs

05 Apr 2023 at 11:54hrs | 191 Views

Counselling for SA returnees

05 Apr 2023 at 11:54hrs | 329 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days