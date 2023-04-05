NetOne hikes tariffs

News / National

by Staff reporter

TELECOMMUNICATIONS company NetOne will tomorrow, April 7, increase tariffs.The company revealed the development through a statement posted on social media platform Twitter on April 6."Dear Valued Customer, Please be advised that we are reviewing our Data, Voice, SMS and Out Of Bundle tariffs with effect from 7 April 2023," read the statement.It said users can check the new tariffs by dialing *171 # from April 7.This follows the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) approval of tariff increases in February, where it was stated that another increase would be implemented in April.Liquid Intelligent Technologies in February said the tariff hikes were inevitable due to the prevailing operating environment, which has seen the business costs growing in tandem with exchange rate fluctuations."This notice serves to inform you that the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has approved an industry-wide 50 percent tariff increase with immediate effect and another 50 percent effective on 1 April 2023 for products and services," said Liquid in a statement to clients.