Zimbabwe police told to uphold high standards on UN missions

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) officers undertaking United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in various countries have been challenged to continue exhibiting high levels of commitment, discipline and professionalism as the international body has confidence and trust in them.During the past years, several ZRP officers have been deployed under the UN to maintain peace in various countries worldwide.And next week, 10 officers are set to leave the country for South Sudan on a similar mission, while another female police officer is set to occupy a non-contracted post of Police Advisor Strategic Advice and Coordination in Somalia.Addressing the officers in Harare, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said the officers should continue to uphold the good reputation that has become part of their record in all foreign UN missions."You should always remember that those who have gone before you have exhibited a high level of commitment, discipline, and professionalism that has built the United Nations' confidence and trust in our police officers. I, therefore, challenge you to emulate them and ensure that you are good ambassadors of your nation," he said.Comm Gen Matanga said the officers should emulate their predecessors to carry the tasks at hand."Without a doubt, the process of peacebuilding in countries that have been ravaged by war and disturbances is an enormous task," he said. "It is thus incumbent upon you to realise that you are taking a global responsibility."You need to realise that the successful execution of your duties will indeed reverberate throughout the motherland and foster the much needed peace in the world. Equally, you must appreciate that your presence in foreign land is a critical building block towards the global attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal Number 16 (promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development) which is a lynchpin for all other global developmental facets."The fact that you are coming from a peaceful country should inform you of how valuable peace is. As such, it is your responsibility to help the people of South Sudan and Somalia to acquire and enjoy it. Furthermore, the people of South Sudan and Somalia have trust in your presence in their countries to make the much-needed difference in their lives as you help them build their countries. Given our previous success on similar missions, I have no doubt on your capabilities to meet or even exceed their expectations. I therefore challenge you to do your best in fulfilling the responsibility entrusted on you."Comm Gen Matanga said while the officers would be away in South Sudan and Somalia, they should never forget their families back home as they will also be looking up to them."The way you carry yourselves whilst interacting with fellow security personnel from other countries will not only demonstrate your personalities, but will to a greater extent, reflect the society that you come from," he said."It is my shared hope that you will write yet another virtuous and indelible page in the history of our beloved Zimbabwe Republic Police."Ahead of the Independence and Easter holidays, Comm Gen Matanga urged motorists and all other road users to exercise extreme caution on the roads."Let us take a stand as a nation to bring sanity on our roads and encourage our fellow brothers and sisters to drive safely," he said."As an organisation, we have already put in place necessary plans which shall ensure that our police officers together with other stakeholders are highly visible on our roads enforcing rules and regulations during the coming holiday."The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Generals Stephen Mutamba (administration), Elliot Ngirandi (human resources), Lorraine Chipato (crime) and other senior officers.