13 seriously injured as Zebra Kiss crashes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Thirteen cross-border traders were seriously injured yesterday when a Zebra Kiss bus travelling from Zambia was involved in an accident almost 20km from Chinhoyi along the Harare-Chirundu highway.Forty-three others, including the bus crew, sustained minor injuries.The accident occurred at the Maningwa Mountain, popularly known as "Gomo Redhiziri" in the area, after the driver lost control of the bus, swerved to the left, before landing on its side.Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove, confirmed that 13 passengers sustained serious injuries and were referred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.Some passengers said the driver was speeding and lost control of the bus."To avoid hitting an oncoming vehicle, he swerved to the left and the bus landed on its side," said one passenger.Most of the passengers were sleeping when the accident occurred.Insp Chitove encouraged motorists to adhere to traffic rules as the nation joins the Christian community in celebrating Easter holidays that start today.