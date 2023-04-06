Latest News Editor's Choice


Kombi operators hike fares

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
COMMUTER omnibus operators in Bulawayo have increased fares in local currency by almost 100 percent.

This has drawn condemnation from commuters who feel the hike is unjustified given that the price of fuel is declining.

The fares were increased from around $600 to about $1 000 for a trip.

In interviews, commuters expressed outrage over the fare hikes in local currency saying they were being ripped off.

They argued that kombi operators should peg their fares using the interbank rate. As of Tuesday, the interbank exchange stood at US$1:  944,7.

Mr Ephraim Dube of Pumula South described the fare as outrageous saying their salaries would be eroded.

"I am actually dreading the school opening week because I won't afford to pay for fares for myself and my children who attend school in town. What makes it worse is that one of my children boards a kombi twice," he said.

Another commuter from Magwegwe West, Mrs Elsie Moyo said the fare hike is likely to cause a further spike in the exchange rate on the black market.

"Kombi operators are to blame for the black market exchange rates because the moment fares are increased, money changers adjust their rates. They actually do this on purpose because some of them do not want local currency," she said.

"Most of the transport operators prefer foreign currency, which is why they decided to increase fares to match the black market rates."

Transport operators defended the hike in fares, arguing that their charges are dependent on the prevailing exchange rate.  They attributed the hike to the high exchange rates on the parallel market where they claim they source forex to buy fuel.

Tshova Mubaiwa marketing director, Mr Ndabazabo Mabunda said the fares have not increased but it's just the rate that has changed.

He said commuters have a tendency of refusing to accept local currency change which has resulted in kombi operators resorting to charging high fares.

"Commuters are the reason behind the high fares in local currency because they refuse to accept change based on the interbank rate," said Mr Mabunda.

Bulawayo United Public Transport Association (Bupta) administration director, Mr Alfred Ncube said their members did not hike the fares.

"We have not changed the fares but it's the prevailing exchange rates on the black market that determines how much commuters are charged," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
