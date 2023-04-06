Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC abandons 'blackspot' roundabout project

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FUNDING constraints have forced the Bulawayo City Council to abandon a three-year-old resolution of replacing traffic lights at the intersection of Khami Road and Siyepambili Drive with a roundabout as part of accident mitigation measures.

Council will instead, now install rumble strips.

Residents have been complaining about the intersection with some calling for the council to construct speed humps on both sides of the roads leading to the intersection, all in a bid to reduce or stop the carnages that have resulted in many human lives being lost. Last year six people died while 11 were injured in an accident involving a commuter omnibus and a haulage truck.

According to the latest council report, the resolution has since been shelved with the preliminary assessment also not progressing to a detailed design due to cash challenges.

"The acting Director of Engineering Services reported that the preliminary assessment for the Khami Road/ Siyephambili Drive intersection was undertaken three years ago with a view to replacing the traffic-signal-controlled junction with a roundabout junction.

However, due to funding constraints, the preliminary assessment has not progressed to a detailed design and subsequent implementation of the proposal.

Council said due to financial constraints, it will now install rumble strips as soon as the bituminous material was available. The rumble strips would be installed during the surfacing works of Luveve Road.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bcc, #Blackspot, #Project

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe parliament spotlights Uebert Angel's diplomatic mischief

59 mins ago | 166 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

60 mins ago | 184 Views

120 000 more join war vets gravy train

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Petrol, diesel US$ prices drop slightly

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'CCC nominees face axe'

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chamisa's MP says power can be transferred peacefully

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in chiefs to pick candidates

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Treasury slashes Zec election funding bid by 40%

1 hr ago | 20 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 53 Views

2 cops steal US$158,000 from suspect

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF primaries chaos, a harbinger for bloody polls

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Umguza to get town status

1 hr ago | 37 Views

CCC Gweru poll nominees in tight contest

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition councillors abusing vendors

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zapu bigwig arrested

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Uebert Angel, Rudland accounts frozen

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing capacity to hit 70% this year?

1 hr ago | 15 Views

13 seriously injured as Zebra Kiss crashes

1 hr ago | 30 Views

CCC promises stands

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chief Mugabe installed by Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe police told to uphold high standards on UN missions

1 hr ago | 12 Views

10,000 stands for new suburb in Umguza

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Response to Bulawayo24 letter purporting to be from GALZ

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

NetOne hikes tariffs

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

What draws the gold mafia to Dubai?

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

'Mnangagwa has US$240 million election war chest'

14 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Zapu leads call for South Africa protest against Angel, 'Gold Mafia'

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

CCC gives thumbs up to candidate nominations, outlines next steps

14 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mahere conviction on 'dead crime' draws anger

14 hrs ago | 485 Views

'Impeach Mnangagwa over gold mafia!' No, focus on denying him legitimacy and all else will follow!

17 hrs ago | 752 Views

Scott Vincent: the Zimbabwean golfer who won the golden ticket

17 hrs ago | 376 Views

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

06 Apr 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1060 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

06 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 101 Views

Nurse up for theft

06 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1512 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

06 Apr 2023 at 06:50hrs | 497 Views

Man bashes wife over food

06 Apr 2023 at 06:47hrs | 750 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

06 Apr 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1385 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1423 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 840 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 296 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 825 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 742 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 114 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 108 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

06 Apr 2023 at 06:42hrs | 513 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:42hrs | 281 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

06 Apr 2023 at 06:41hrs | 347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days