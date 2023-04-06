Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zapu bigwig arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZAPU secretary for security, Andrew Ndlovu has been arrested over an undisclosed land dispute amid fears that the arrest could be politically motivated.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said he was unaware of the matter. "We have not received such a report yet," he said.

Zapu president Sibangilizwe Nkomo, however, claimed that Ndlovu's arrest was political.

"He sent me a message at 04:30 hours on Wednesday (yesterday) morning telling me that he was arrested by criminal investigation officers. He is our security secretary, a very high position. We think this is politically motivated to intimidate us. Why should someone be arrested at night?

"This is intimidation because he is a political figure. We will not be deterred, we will go ahead. Right now we have several rallies lined up in the following weeks ahead of the elections," Nkomo said.

He said Ndlovu told him that he was arrested over a land issue, which he believed was politically motivated.

"He told me that he is being taken to Harare where he is involved in a land dispute with land barons there."

Nkomo said the opposition party was not surprised that its members were being targeted ahead of the polls expected mid-year.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Zapu, #Bigwig, #Arrested

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe parliament spotlights Uebert Angel's diplomatic mischief

59 mins ago | 167 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

60 mins ago | 184 Views

120 000 more join war vets gravy train

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Petrol, diesel US$ prices drop slightly

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'CCC nominees face axe'

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Chamisa's MP says power can be transferred peacefully

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in chiefs to pick candidates

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Treasury slashes Zec election funding bid by 40%

1 hr ago | 20 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 53 Views

2 cops steal US$158,000 from suspect

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF primaries chaos, a harbinger for bloody polls

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Umguza to get town status

1 hr ago | 37 Views

CCC Gweru poll nominees in tight contest

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition councillors abusing vendors

1 hr ago | 12 Views

BCC abandons 'blackspot' roundabout project

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Uebert Angel, Rudland accounts frozen

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing capacity to hit 70% this year?

1 hr ago | 15 Views

13 seriously injured as Zebra Kiss crashes

1 hr ago | 30 Views

CCC promises stands

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chief Mugabe installed by Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe police told to uphold high standards on UN missions

1 hr ago | 12 Views

10,000 stands for new suburb in Umguza

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Response to Bulawayo24 letter purporting to be from GALZ

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

NetOne hikes tariffs

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

What draws the gold mafia to Dubai?

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

'Mnangagwa has US$240 million election war chest'

14 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Zapu leads call for South Africa protest against Angel, 'Gold Mafia'

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

CCC gives thumbs up to candidate nominations, outlines next steps

14 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mahere conviction on 'dead crime' draws anger

14 hrs ago | 485 Views

'Impeach Mnangagwa over gold mafia!' No, focus on denying him legitimacy and all else will follow!

17 hrs ago | 752 Views

Scott Vincent: the Zimbabwean golfer who won the golden ticket

17 hrs ago | 377 Views

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

06 Apr 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1060 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

06 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 101 Views

Nurse up for theft

06 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1512 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

06 Apr 2023 at 06:50hrs | 497 Views

Man bashes wife over food

06 Apr 2023 at 06:47hrs | 750 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

06 Apr 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1385 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1423 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 840 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 296 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 825 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 742 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 114 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 108 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

06 Apr 2023 at 06:42hrs | 513 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:42hrs | 281 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

06 Apr 2023 at 06:41hrs | 347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days