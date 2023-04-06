CCC Gweru poll nominees in tight contest

News / National

by Staff reporter

A TIGHT contest is expected in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate selection process in the Midlands capital following Wednesday's nomination of prominent people to represent the party in this year's harmonised elections.Some notable figures who were nominated include former Local Government deputy minister Sesel Zvidzai.Zvidzai, who is also a former Gweru Urban legislator and mayor, was nominated for both the parliamentary seat (Gweru Urban) and the Senate seat for the Midlands.Should Zvidzai decide to be considered for the parliamentary seat, he will face off with deputy mayor Josiah Makombe and Taurai Demo in the ongoing nominations dubbed Citizens Consensus Selection Process.Makombe, who is ward 2 councillor, is also party interim provincial chairperson, while Demo is the Gweru district chairperson. The two are vying for the Gweru Urban constituency seat.Zvidzai yesterday confirmed the double nomination."Yes l have been nominated for both the National Assembly and Senate," Zvidzai said.He could, however, not be drawn to comment on his preferred choice saying nomination was only the first stage of the whole selection process.Incumbent Chiwundura MP Levy Chimina was nominated together with prominent businessman Edward "Mboma" Ganyani and John Kuka, who is also Mkoba constituency party co-ordinating committee chairperson. The three are eyeing the Mkoba South ticket.In Mkoba North, long-serving MP Amos Chibaya was nominated together with ward 11 councillor Albert Chirau.Chibaya, who is also the party's national organiser said the selection process gave citizens an opportunity to choose candidates of their choice.The nominated candidates will go through a vetting process after submitting their curriculum vitaes.CCC leader Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday tweeted: "Citizens representatives who stand as president, MPs and councillors must be of high calibre and unimpeachable credentials."Chamisa was unanimously endorsed as the party presidential candidate.