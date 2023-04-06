Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UN warns Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A recent report by the United States embassy showed that Zimbabwe's human rights situation remains dire, with numerous factors that contributed to a flawed election process in 2018 still in play ahead of this year's elections.

THE United Nations (UN) has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to ensure the country holds non-violent polls this year saying conflicts before, during and after elections tend to have devastating consequences.

Zimbabwe is expected to hold its general elections in August and Mnangagwa is yet to proclaim the exact election date.

Speaking at the joint steering committee meeting of the 2022-26 Zimbabwe UN Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework in Harare yesterday, UN resident and humanitarian co-ordinator Edward Kallon said conflict reverses developmental gains achieved by any country.

"Here in Zimbabwe, in line with this commitment and National Development Strategy 1 priorities, the UN country team remains committed to strengthening governance and institutional capacities to build, and sustain peace, promote transparent and accountable institutions, and advance human rights and the rule of law," Kallon said.

"We must work together to endear social cohesion to sustain peace including before, during and after the 2023 elections. The costs of conflicts are high and further reverse development gains achieved."

A recent report by the United States embassy showed that Zimbabwe's human rights situation remains dire, with numerous factors that contributed to a flawed election process in 2018 still in play ahead of this year's elections.

Electoral watchdogs have continued to implore government to implement meaningful electoral reforms ahead of the polls.

Kallon described the country's politics as toxic and implored government to use structured dialogue to address debt management and arrears clearance to secure mutual political respect.

"As stakeholders engage to accelerate implementation of the sustainable development goals, the discussion on arrears clearance and debt relief must be anchored on mutual accountability and linked to progress on three issue areas; securing political mutual respect including engagement with partners to remove international politics and humanitarian assistance from toxic domestic politics, leveraging trade for development with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to promote trade with foreign missions as entry points and dividends of dialogue, and linking debt resolution, arrears clearance and social development with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development working with international financial institutions and development agencies agreeing to secure grant funding for basic services for the poor as a priority," he said.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Warn, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe parliament spotlights Uebert Angel's diplomatic mischief

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

1 hr ago | 185 Views

120 000 more join war vets gravy train

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Petrol, diesel US$ prices drop slightly

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'CCC nominees face axe'

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Chamisa's MP says power can be transferred peacefully

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in chiefs to pick candidates

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Treasury slashes Zec election funding bid by 40%

1 hr ago | 20 Views

2 cops steal US$158,000 from suspect

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF primaries chaos, a harbinger for bloody polls

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Umguza to get town status

1 hr ago | 37 Views

CCC Gweru poll nominees in tight contest

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition councillors abusing vendors

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zapu bigwig arrested

1 hr ago | 42 Views

BCC abandons 'blackspot' roundabout project

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Uebert Angel, Rudland accounts frozen

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing capacity to hit 70% this year?

1 hr ago | 16 Views

13 seriously injured as Zebra Kiss crashes

1 hr ago | 31 Views

CCC promises stands

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chief Mugabe installed by Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe police told to uphold high standards on UN missions

1 hr ago | 12 Views

10,000 stands for new suburb in Umguza

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Response to Bulawayo24 letter purporting to be from GALZ

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

NetOne hikes tariffs

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

What draws the gold mafia to Dubai?

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

'Mnangagwa has US$240 million election war chest'

14 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Zapu leads call for South Africa protest against Angel, 'Gold Mafia'

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

CCC gives thumbs up to candidate nominations, outlines next steps

14 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mahere conviction on 'dead crime' draws anger

14 hrs ago | 485 Views

'Impeach Mnangagwa over gold mafia!' No, focus on denying him legitimacy and all else will follow!

17 hrs ago | 752 Views

Scott Vincent: the Zimbabwean golfer who won the golden ticket

17 hrs ago | 377 Views

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

06 Apr 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1060 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

06 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 101 Views

Nurse up for theft

06 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1512 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

06 Apr 2023 at 06:50hrs | 497 Views

Man bashes wife over food

06 Apr 2023 at 06:47hrs | 750 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

06 Apr 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1385 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1423 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 840 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 296 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 826 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 742 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 114 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 108 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

06 Apr 2023 at 06:42hrs | 513 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:42hrs | 281 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

06 Apr 2023 at 06:41hrs | 347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days