Treasury slashes Zec election funding bid by 40%

News / National

by Staff reporter

TREASURY allocated only $77 billion to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to run this year's harmonised elections, which is about 40% less of its bid of $128,6 billion, Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has said.Presenting a report on Zec's preparedness to run this year's elections before the joint Thematic Committee on Peace and Security and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice on Wednesday, Chigumba said the $77 billion allocated to Zec would support activities such as voter registration, delimitation, voter education, inspection, nomination courts and accreditation."The commission's bid has been $128,6 billion. The Treasury normally supplements the budgets to meet the gaps created by inflationary factors and price increases. Currently, the commission is driving towards procuring election materials. The commission is happy that the Treasury is forthcoming in support of all these activities when the elections require resources," she said.Chigumba added that election materials would be purchased from outside the country by June."The commission is seized with the procurement processes for both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials. Early procurement of material and equipment is being prioritised since some of the items will be procured outside the country needing foreign currency components," she said."Due to the fact that the procurement of such items takes longer, there was a need to kick start the procurement processes early. Such items include ballot paper, indelible ink, marking pens and tents."Provinces have already submitted their requirements for consolidation. It is expected that most of the deliveries should be received by the end of June 2023 in readiness for polls."The Japanese government recently donated US$1,4 million to Zec through the United Nations Development Programme to ensure smooth running of the general elections.In November 2022, the European Union also injected US$5,9 million for the polls.