Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Treasury slashes Zec election funding bid by 40%

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TREASURY allocated only $77 billion to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to run this year's harmonised elections, which is about 40% less of its bid of $128,6 billion, Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba has said.

Presenting a report on Zec's preparedness to run this year's elections before the joint Thematic Committee on Peace and Security and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice on Wednesday, Chigumba said the $77 billion allocated to Zec would support activities such as voter registration, delimitation, voter education, inspection, nomination courts and accreditation.

"The commission's bid has been $128,6 billion. The Treasury normally supplements the budgets to meet the gaps created by inflationary factors and price increases. Currently, the commission is driving towards procuring election materials. The commission is happy that the Treasury is forthcoming in support of all these activities when the elections require resources," she said.

Chigumba added that election materials would be purchased from outside the country by June.

"The commission is seized with the procurement processes for both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials. Early procurement of material and equipment is being prioritised since some of the items will be procured outside the country needing foreign currency components," she said.

"Due to the fact that the procurement of such items takes longer, there was a need to kick start the procurement processes early. Such items include ballot paper, indelible ink, marking pens and tents.

"Provinces have already submitted their requirements for consolidation. It is expected that most of the deliveries should be received by the end of June 2023 in readiness for polls."

The Japanese government recently donated US$1,4 million to Zec through the United Nations Development Programme to ensure smooth running of the general elections.

In November 2022, the European Union also injected US$5,9 million for the polls.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Treasury, #Zec, #Election

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe parliament spotlights Uebert Angel's diplomatic mischief

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

1 hr ago | 185 Views

120 000 more join war vets gravy train

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Petrol, diesel US$ prices drop slightly

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'CCC nominees face axe'

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Chamisa's MP says power can be transferred peacefully

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in chiefs to pick candidates

1 hr ago | 56 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 53 Views

2 cops steal US$158,000 from suspect

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF primaries chaos, a harbinger for bloody polls

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Umguza to get town status

1 hr ago | 37 Views

CCC Gweru poll nominees in tight contest

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition councillors abusing vendors

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zapu bigwig arrested

1 hr ago | 42 Views

BCC abandons 'blackspot' roundabout project

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Uebert Angel, Rudland accounts frozen

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing capacity to hit 70% this year?

1 hr ago | 16 Views

13 seriously injured as Zebra Kiss crashes

1 hr ago | 31 Views

CCC promises stands

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chief Mugabe installed by Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe police told to uphold high standards on UN missions

1 hr ago | 12 Views

10,000 stands for new suburb in Umguza

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Response to Bulawayo24 letter purporting to be from GALZ

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

NetOne hikes tariffs

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

What draws the gold mafia to Dubai?

14 hrs ago | 825 Views

'Mnangagwa has US$240 million election war chest'

14 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Zapu leads call for South Africa protest against Angel, 'Gold Mafia'

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

CCC gives thumbs up to candidate nominations, outlines next steps

14 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mahere conviction on 'dead crime' draws anger

14 hrs ago | 485 Views

'Impeach Mnangagwa over gold mafia!' No, focus on denying him legitimacy and all else will follow!

17 hrs ago | 752 Views

Scott Vincent: the Zimbabwean golfer who won the golden ticket

17 hrs ago | 377 Views

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

06 Apr 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1060 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

06 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 101 Views

Nurse up for theft

06 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1512 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

06 Apr 2023 at 06:50hrs | 497 Views

Man bashes wife over food

06 Apr 2023 at 06:47hrs | 750 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

06 Apr 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1385 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1423 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 840 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 296 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 826 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 742 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 114 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 108 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

06 Apr 2023 at 06:42hrs | 513 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:42hrs | 281 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

06 Apr 2023 at 06:41hrs | 347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days