Chamisa's MP says power can be transferred peacefully

Mutasa Central legislator Trevor Saruwaka (Citizens Coalition for Change, CCC) has said his stepping down from contesting the seat in this year's polls is meant to prove to President Emmerson Mnangagwa that power can be transferred peacefully.The harmonised elections are expected mid-year. Mnangagwa is yet to proclaim the exact dates.Saruwaka has clocked three terms in Parliament. This week, he announced that he would not take part in the CCC candidate selection process despite being unchallenged.Saruwaka passed the baton to Dickson Chekeche, who will face ruling Zanu-PF candidate Innocent Benza."I will transfer the tricks to the young man (Chekeche) and it's a lesson that positions and power can be transferred peacefully. This should be a lesson, especially, to President Emmerson Mnangagwa," Saruwaka said."In Mutasa Central, Zanu-PF is recycling deadwood and this shows that it is running out of ideas. I defeated Benza in 2013, and he is coming back to contest in the 2023 elections."My stepping down should be a big lesson to Mnangagwa that he can transfer power peacefully."In 2018, Saruwaka floored another Zanu-PF bigwig, Jefter Sakupwanya.Last month, Zanu-PF held its primary elections which were marred by reports of violence, vote rigging, torture and abductions.The CCC is using a community-centred approach to choose candidates to contest the forthcoming polls.