Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

120 000 more join war vets gravy train

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OVER 120 000 ex-combatants, including ex-detainees, have been successfully vetted to receive monthly pay-outs from government for their role during the country's 1970s liberation war.

Government has been vetting and registering war collaborators to ensure their eligibility for monthly pensions and other related benefits.

Statistics released by the Defence and War Veterans ministry show that government rejected applications from 11 330 aspirants classified as war collaborators, non-combatant cadres and  detainees after failing to meet a legal requirement that one should have been 16 years by December 31, 1979 for consideration.

"A total of 207 103 applicants registered for vetting in 2021 and 150 434 were vetted in 2022, leaving a balance of 56 669," Defence and War Veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri said in a statement.

"Statistically, this means that 72% of veterans of all categories were vetted, implying that another 28% remained outstanding. The major problem with this analysis is that there are some veterans who did not register in 2021, but turned up for the vetting exercise. Similarly, there are other veterans who registered, but did not turn up for vetting."

Names of the approved war veterans will be gazetted for 30 days, before they are accredited as liberation struggle veterans.

War veterans enjoy benefits such as monthly allowances, payment of fees for their children and medical aid, among others.

"To this end, the second republic will continue to support ongoing efforts by Veterans Investment Corporation to augment resources availed through the fiscus and hopes that as the economy continues to improve, more benefits will be availed," Muchinguri said.

"The financial resources for the vetting exercise were limited, hence despite two extensions to the vetting period, the ministry could not ascertain the credentials of every aspiring applicant by the time the programme ended."

In 1997, angry war veterans pressured the late former President Robert Mugabe to pay them $50 000 gratuities and other benefits for their role in the liberation struggle.

But war collaborators and non-combatant cadres were left out.

War veterans have been a vital cog in Zanu-PF campaigns during past elections.

Source - newsday
More on: #War, #Vets, #Train

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe parliament spotlights Uebert Angel's diplomatic mischief

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Petrol, diesel US$ prices drop slightly

1 hr ago | 44 Views

'CCC nominees face axe'

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Chamisa's MP says power can be transferred peacefully

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in chiefs to pick candidates

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Treasury slashes Zec election funding bid by 40%

1 hr ago | 20 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 53 Views

2 cops steal US$158,000 from suspect

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF primaries chaos, a harbinger for bloody polls

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Umguza to get town status

1 hr ago | 37 Views

CCC Gweru poll nominees in tight contest

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition councillors abusing vendors

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Zapu bigwig arrested

1 hr ago | 42 Views

BCC abandons 'blackspot' roundabout project

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Uebert Angel, Rudland accounts frozen

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing capacity to hit 70% this year?

1 hr ago | 16 Views

13 seriously injured as Zebra Kiss crashes

1 hr ago | 33 Views

CCC promises stands

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chief Mugabe installed by Chiwenga

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe police told to uphold high standards on UN missions

1 hr ago | 12 Views

10,000 stands for new suburb in Umguza

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Response to Bulawayo24 letter purporting to be from GALZ

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

NetOne hikes tariffs

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

What draws the gold mafia to Dubai?

14 hrs ago | 825 Views

'Mnangagwa has US$240 million election war chest'

14 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Zapu leads call for South Africa protest against Angel, 'Gold Mafia'

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

CCC gives thumbs up to candidate nominations, outlines next steps

14 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mahere conviction on 'dead crime' draws anger

14 hrs ago | 485 Views

'Impeach Mnangagwa over gold mafia!' No, focus on denying him legitimacy and all else will follow!

17 hrs ago | 752 Views

Scott Vincent: the Zimbabwean golfer who won the golden ticket

17 hrs ago | 377 Views

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

06 Apr 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1060 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

06 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 101 Views

Nurse up for theft

06 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1512 Views

Zimbabwe to give counselling to ZEP holders returning home from SA

06 Apr 2023 at 06:50hrs | 497 Views

Man bashes wife over food

06 Apr 2023 at 06:47hrs | 750 Views

Chamisa party's candidates selection marred by violence

06 Apr 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1385 Views

CCC pressured to impeach Mnangagwa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1423 Views

Why blame Chamisa for every wrong in Zimbabwe?

06 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 840 Views

Biti moves to derail assault trial

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 296 Views

Zesa tariffs up 37%

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 827 Views

Zanu-PF says ready for re-runs

06 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 742 Views

Zimbabwe's Commonwealth bid still on course, claims Govt

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 114 Views

MPs under fire over poor performance

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwe mulls stiffer penalties for human traffickers

06 Apr 2023 at 06:43hrs | 108 Views

Only PhD holders should lecture at university

06 Apr 2023 at 06:42hrs | 513 Views

R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

06 Apr 2023 at 06:42hrs | 281 Views

Cash flush panners prey on vulnerable girls

06 Apr 2023 at 06:41hrs | 347 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days