Man nabbed for assaulting gossiper

by Simbarashe Sithole
A 39-YEAR-OLD Mazowe man was arrested after he allegedly bashed a shopkeeper after accusing her of spreading gossips.


Basailia Mudogi appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing an assault charge.

Prosecutors allege on March 19 Mulasi went to Agnes Madakuenda's (47) shop accusing her of spreading gossips in the compound.

The two had a misunderstanding and Mulasi assaulted Mudakuenda all over the body using open hands.

The matter continues on April 11.

Source - Byo24News

