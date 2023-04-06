News / National
Nine congregants perish in road accident on Good Day

Nine congregants died in Mvuma when two commuter ominibuses crashed along Harare -Masvingo highway on Good Friday.
According to Police the commuter ominibuses collided head-on and bodies of the deceased were taken to Mvuma hospital.
Another commuter ominibus was carring members of Zion church while the other was carrying African Apostolic church congregants.
Source - Byo24News