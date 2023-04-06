Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe chiefs, headmen get a windfall

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
CHIEFS and village heads are set to receive a one-off Covid-19 allowance backdated to May 2022 which is essentially yet another vote-buying exercise by the Zanu-PF government to win the support of 26 000 traditional leaders countrywide ahead of this year's general elections.

The windfall payments were announced early this week by the ministry of Local Government and Public Works' communication and advocacy director, Gabriel Masvora, in a statement. He said the payments have since been approved and will be distributed through the Salary Services Bureau.

"The ministry has now approved that the village heads receive US$50 per month as the Covid-19 allowance, and it will be backdated to May last year," Masvora said.

"Village heads approached the ministry and argued that they have been playing a major role in the fight against the pandemic, hence they deserved to receive the allowances."  

Masvora said the government has also approved a medical aid facility with the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (Psmas) for the traditional leaders.

"Government will pay 80 percent of the cost. Chiefs will contribute US$3, sub-chiefs US$2 and village heads US$1 per month towards the medical aid facility," he said.

Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will be pitted in the presidential elections with archrival Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens' Coalition for Change, handed over vehicles to 38 newly installed chiefs during the annual chiefs' conference held in Bulawayo, in another vote-buying effort.

In another development last week, civil servants such as teachers who play a critical role in elections as presiding officers, got a 100% Zimdollar salary increment, according to a statement from Finance ministry permanent secretary George Guvamatanga.

Police, who provide security on election day, reportedly got a 400% salary hike.

Guvamatanga also announced an increase in the cushioning and Covid-19 allowance from US$200 to US$250 across all sectors of civil servants, excluding the health sector.

In the education sector, Guvamatanga announced a US$80 teaching allowance for every teacher, indexed to the interbank rate and paid in the local currency.

There was also an increase of the cushioning and Covid-19 allowance for government pensioners from US$90 to US$100 and a promise of free primary education up to a maximum of three children at government schools for teachers as well as a funded funeral insurance framework for the rest of civil servants.

As reported by The NewsHawks last week, Zanu-PF has resorted to its traditional vote-buying tactics ahead of the elections. Traditional chiefs last week were pampered with all-terrain vehicles in a development that re-ignited concerns that rigging mechanisms of the next elections are already in operation.

On Thursday this week, Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA) director Obert Chinhamo told The NewsHawks that in some areas such as Gokwe, chiefs have already begun campaigning for Zanu-PF due to the trinkets from the government.

"We have cases where chiefs openly chant Zanu-PF slogans at rallies in Gokwe and this latest vote buying which forms part of electoral corruption that must be investigated is worrying.

"When there is vote buying there is no guarantee for free and fair elections and a few months into Zimbabwe's next plebiscite, the current developments are worrying," he said.

According to the constitution, traditional chiefs must be apolitical.

Village heads are traditional leaders who perform a variety of legislative, administrative and ceremonial duties determined by tradition but they are also expected to be apolitical.

However, Zanu-PF has for long used them to advance sectarian politics and intimidate the opposition.

A couple of weeks ago, the government parcelled out ambulances emblazoned with big portraits of Mnangagwa, which is again tantamount to vote buying.

Before that, Zanu-PF officials had been busy on the campaign trail dolling out more goodies, with an outstanding incident being that of an unidentified man who was caught on camera distributing cash in anticipation of votes in Zanu-PF's primary elections.

There has also been distribution of chickens, fertilisers and drilling of boreholes by Zanu-PF functionaries in vote-buying tactics. In the rural areas, the ruling party has of late been distributing food in a partisan way to starving villagers which manifests itself in the carrot-and-stick approach where there is both inducement and coercion.

Source - thenewshawks
More on: #Chief, #Money, #Headman

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF primary polls reignite factional battles

33 mins ago | 48 Views

Bosso's Chikuhwa misses penalty

44 mins ago | 35 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe fingered in Gold Mafia scandal

52 mins ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa wishes Christians happy Easter

53 mins ago | 47 Views

Nine congregants perish in road accident on Good Day

1 hr ago | 408 Views

Man nabbed for assaulting gossiper

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

An abortion right is not a right - THE AUTHENTICITY

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

The story of Easter; a compilation of perspectives

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe plans law to criminalise foreign recruitment of medics

10 hrs ago | 539 Views

ConCourt agrees to entertain Mwonzora's challenge

10 hrs ago | 810 Views

US Dollars replaces Zimbabwe's currency for second time

10 hrs ago | 1104 Views

What's there to 'investigate' in Al Jazeera lies?

10 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mahere conviction unjust

10 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zimbabwe parliament spotlights Uebert Angel's diplomatic mischief

11 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

11 hrs ago | 753 Views

120 000 more join war vets gravy train

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Petrol, diesel US$ prices drop slightly

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

'CCC nominees face axe'

11 hrs ago | 517 Views

Chamisa's MP says power can be transferred peacefully

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in chiefs to pick candidates

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Treasury slashes Zec election funding bid by 40%

11 hrs ago | 54 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 467 Views

2 cops steal US$158,000 from suspect

11 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zanu-PF primaries chaos, a harbinger for bloody polls

11 hrs ago | 73 Views

Umguza to get town status

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

CCC Gweru poll nominees in tight contest

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition councillors abusing vendors

12 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zapu bigwig arrested

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

BCC abandons 'blackspot' roundabout project

12 hrs ago | 94 Views

Kombi operators hike fares

12 hrs ago | 135 Views

Uebert Angel, Rudland accounts frozen

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe's manufacturing capacity to hit 70% this year?

12 hrs ago | 47 Views

13 seriously injured as Zebra Kiss crashes

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

CCC promises stands

12 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chief Mugabe installed by Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe police told to uphold high standards on UN missions

12 hrs ago | 29 Views

10,000 stands for new suburb in Umguza

12 hrs ago | 375 Views

Response to Bulawayo24 letter purporting to be from GALZ

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

NetOne hikes tariffs

23 hrs ago | 282 Views

What draws the gold mafia to Dubai?

06 Apr 2023 at 20:23hrs | 1071 Views

'Mnangagwa has US$240 million election war chest'

06 Apr 2023 at 20:19hrs | 1468 Views

Zapu leads call for South Africa protest against Angel, 'Gold Mafia'

06 Apr 2023 at 20:19hrs | 517 Views

CCC gives thumbs up to candidate nominations, outlines next steps

06 Apr 2023 at 20:18hrs | 1000 Views

Mahere conviction on 'dead crime' draws anger

06 Apr 2023 at 20:16hrs | 537 Views

'Impeach Mnangagwa over gold mafia!' No, focus on denying him legitimacy and all else will follow!

06 Apr 2023 at 17:29hrs | 908 Views

Scott Vincent: the Zimbabwean golfer who won the golden ticket

06 Apr 2023 at 17:25hrs | 453 Views

Actually, what one does in privacy of bedroom DOES determine what type of leader they become!

06 Apr 2023 at 09:12hrs | 1101 Views

APPN Zimbabwe Caucus champions the creation of Parliamentary Press Committees

06 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 107 Views

Nurse up for theft

06 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 1567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days