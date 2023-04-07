Vote buying, violence forces 're-runs' in CCC's candidate selection process

News / National

by Staff reporter

ALLEGATIONS that some incumbent councillors and Members of Parliament (MPs) had doled out money to communities so they could be nominated and acts of violence in some constituencies have forced Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to order re-runs of the process.The NewZimbabwe reports that the re-runs are set to be held on Monday.Re-runs have been set for Kuwadzana, Warren Park, Glenview South, Glen Norah and Epworth North following acts of violence between supporters.