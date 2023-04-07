Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe football fans to boycott PSL matches

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE National Soccer Supporters Association are planning to boycott Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches to express their dissatisfaction over Zimbabwe's suspension by FIFA.

Anger and frustration continue to grow against the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The country was slapped with a suspension by football's mother body after SRC suspended Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board led by Felton Kamambo over allegations of misappropriation of funds and sexual abuse of female referees.

Defiant supporters said they will institute other measures to arm twist SRC to act on the suspension.

Source - online
More on: #Zifa, #Fifa, #Boycott

