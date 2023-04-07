Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UAE refuses to extradite Gupta brothers to South Africa

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
South Africa said on Friday it had learned with "shock and dismay" that the United Arab Emirates had turned down its request to extradite two brothers accused of orchestrating industrial-scale corruption.

The justice minister, Ronald Lamola, bluntly accused the UAE of "non-cooperation" after being informed late on Thursday of a court ruling against extraditing the tycoons Atul and Rajesh Gupta.

"We learnt with shock and dismay that the extradition hearing had been concluded in the Dubai court on the 13 February 2023 and our extradition request was unsuccessful," Lamola said in a statement.

But in the UAE, state media said there had been problems with South Africa's paperwork and that the South African authorities had been briefed "at every step".

The two Guptas along with a third brother, Ajay, built a sprawling business empire in South Africa over two decades after migrating from India.

Investigators say they colluded with the former president Jacob Zuma to siphon off state assets under a system that, according to one estimate, cost the country several billion dollars.

They fled in 2018 as pressure over the scandal began to mount.

Last year South Africa and the UAE signed an extradition treaty, and in July South Africa applied for Atul and Rajesh Gupta to be handed over after the pair were arrested in Dubai.

South Africa's case centres on an alleged 25m rand ($1.6m) fraud linked to an agricultural feasibility study.

Ajay Gupta has not been indicted in the case, but has been named in another embezzlement and corruption case.

Lamola said the extradition had been denied on a technicality.

The Dubai court, he said, determined that the UAE had jurisdiction on the charge of money laundering, as the crime in question was alleged to have been committed in the country as well as in South Africa.

As to the charge of fraud and corruption, "the court found that the arrest warrant relating to this charge was cancelled," Lamola said.

"The reasons provided for denying our request are inexplicable and fly in the face of the assurances given by Emirati authorities that our requests meet their requirements."

Lamola accused the UAE of failing to properly consult the South African government before the extradition was rejected. Such a "level of non-cooperation" was "highly unprecedented," he said.

He said authorities had received only an Arabic summary of the judgment late on Thursday and had had to work overnight to understand and analyse the document.

"That is the life we have been living with the authorities in the UAE," a frustrated Lamola told a press briefing.

"We still intend to engage our counterparts … to ensure that the decision of the court is promptly appealed," he added.

The UAE said its judicial authorities had briefed their South African counterparts "at every step," according to the official WAM news agency.

The applications notably lacked a copy of the arrest warrant order or included an invalid one, WAM said.

"The UAE judiciary underscored that South African authorities are able to resubmit the extradition request with new and additional documentation," it added.

South Africa's leading opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), described the "bungled" extradition attempt as "a national embarrassment".

A marathon investigation published last year said the three brothers lay at the heart of a web of corruption under Zuma's nine-year tenure.

Source - The Guardian
More on: #Gupta, #Uae,

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean Senator caught in love triangle

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Masiyiwa now among 20 richest black men in the world

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe condemns attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Kombis fares now range between $600 and $1 000 for a single trip

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe's health care workers condemn plan to criminalize foreign recruiters

27 mins ago | 22 Views

'Zimbabwe Exemption Permit termination a positive move,' says Motsoaledi

29 mins ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe-born gospel muso drops new music featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

57-year-old in court over rape

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Man on the run after fatally stabbing wife

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zanu-PF stops CCC candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zanu-PF primaries show a 'generational shift'

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man assaulted for wearing Zanu-PF T-shirt

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

ConCourt challenge puts Zimbabwe polls in peril

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mohadi calls on churches to take part in clean-up campaigns

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Castrate paedophiles, says minister

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Killers must be amputated'

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Police pay rise: Ex-wife demands more for upkeep

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs now a political appendage of the ruling party

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Churches urged to pray for peaceful elections

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe football fans to boycott PSL matches

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Vote buying, violence forces 're-runs' in CCC's candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

ZAPU forces Eubert Angel's Church to close

3 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs, headmen get a windfall

14 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zanu-PF primary polls reignite factional battles

14 hrs ago | 754 Views

Bosso's Chikuhwa misses penalty

15 hrs ago | 398 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe fingered in Gold Mafia scandal

15 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Mnangagwa wishes Christians happy Easter

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

Nine congregants perish in road accident on Good Day

15 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Man nabbed for assaulting gossiper

17 hrs ago | 586 Views

An abortion right is not a right - THE AUTHENTICITY

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

The story of Easter; a compilation of perspectives

23 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe plans law to criminalise foreign recruitment of medics

24 hrs ago | 653 Views

ConCourt agrees to entertain Mwonzora's challenge

07 Apr 2023 at 10:22hrs | 1094 Views

US Dollars replaces Zimbabwe's currency for second time

07 Apr 2023 at 10:20hrs | 1359 Views

What's there to 'investigate' in Al Jazeera lies?

07 Apr 2023 at 10:19hrs | 877 Views

Mahere conviction unjust

07 Apr 2023 at 10:18hrs | 621 Views

Zimbabwe parliament spotlights Uebert Angel's diplomatic mischief

07 Apr 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1158 Views

Gold Mafia exposes Mnangagwa's US$240m election war chest

07 Apr 2023 at 09:15hrs | 872 Views

120 000 more join war vets gravy train

07 Apr 2023 at 09:15hrs | 467 Views

Petrol, diesel US$ prices drop slightly

07 Apr 2023 at 09:15hrs | 165 Views

'CCC nominees face axe'

07 Apr 2023 at 09:14hrs | 631 Views

Chamisa's MP says power can be transferred peacefully

07 Apr 2023 at 09:14hrs | 324 Views

Zanu-PF ropes in chiefs to pick candidates

07 Apr 2023 at 09:14hrs | 175 Views

Treasury slashes Zec election funding bid by 40%

07 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 65 Views

UN warns Zimbabwe

07 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 537 Views

2 cops steal US$158,000 from suspect

07 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 188 Views

Zanu-PF primaries chaos, a harbinger for bloody polls

07 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 102 Views

Umguza to get town status

07 Apr 2023 at 09:12hrs | 219 Views

CCC Gweru poll nominees in tight contest

07 Apr 2023 at 09:12hrs | 268 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days